Franklin Energy Introduces Patent-Pending Advanced Air Filter Cartridge to Reduce Air Purifier Ownership Costs

PORT WASHINGTON, WISCONSIN, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Energy, a leader in comprehensive energy solutions for utilities, governments, and businesses, announced today the release of its patent-pending Advanced Air Filter Cartridge, designed for use in the Simply Conserve® Tabletop Air Purifier. The new modular cartridge advances clean-air performance while addressing one of the most common barriers to air purifier adoption— expensive and ongoing filter replacement costs—making efficient, high-quality air filtration more accessible for households.

Designed for long-term affordability and sustainability, the Simply Conserve® AHAM Verified Advanced Filter Cartridge reduces replacement filter costs by up to 60 percent while significantly cutting landfill waste compared to traditional all-in-one filter cartridges. Its innovative design allows users to wash and reuse the cartridge’s pre-filter and replace its composite True HEPA H13/Super Absorbent Carbon filter as needed, extending cartridge life, lowering maintenance costs, and reducing material waste over time.

The breakthrough design enables fast and cost-effective filter refreshes using a value-priced replacement filter pack, eliminating the need to discard the entire cartridge when its filters reach end of life. By simplifying maintenance and reducing replacement costs, the Simply Conserve® Tabletop Air Purifier offers a practical, cost-conscious solution for households as well as multifamily and hospitality settings where predictable upkeep and guest or resident comfort are priorities.

“Our breakthrough Advanced Air Filter Cartridge design removes one of the biggest barriers to air purifier ownership—expensive filter replacement costs,” explained Brady Loomis, Senior Marketing Manager – Products. “By making the Simply Conserve® Tabletop Air Purifier more affordable to maintain, we’re helping households and program partners improve comfort, support healthier indoor environments, and reduce energy costs without added financial strain.”

The cartridge’s innovative design makes the Simply Conserve® Tabletop Air Purifier especially valuable for use in low- to moderate-income energy efficiency programs, where ongoing ownership costs can influence long-term adoption and savings. By reducing filter replacement expenses, energy use, and environmental impacts, the Simply Conserve® Tabletop Air Purifier and its Advanced Air Filter Cartridge provide a more sustainable path to healthier indoor air and improved comfort for families who need it most.

The cartridge’s three-stage filtration system is designed to capture a broad range of airborne contaminants:

Stage 1 – Washable Pre-Filter: Traps larger particles like dust, lint, pet hair and other visible debris.

Stage 2 – True HEPA H13 Filter: Removes 99.97 percent of particulates down to 0.3 microns, including bacteria, mold spores, smoke, pollen, and pet dander.

Stage 3 – Activated Carbon Filter: Absorbs household and cooking odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and other harmful fumes.

Backed by ENERGY STAR® and AHAM Verified® certifications, the Simply Conserve® Tabletop Air Purifier with its AHAM Verified® Advanced Air Filter Cartridge and replacement filters delivers exceptional energy efficiency and clean-air performance.

About Franklin Energy

Franklin Energy is a fully integrated provider of comprehensive energy solutions, combining strategic consulting, program delivery, product solutions, and design/build services. The company partners with utilities, governments, and businesses to advance energy efficiency, electrification, decarbonization and load management at scale. Powered by advanced technology platforms and decades of industry expertise, Franklin Energy delivers measurable impact across the full energy services lifecycle. Founded in 1994, Franklin Energy is committed to protecting communities, strengthening programs, and boldly shaping the energy future. Learn more at www.franklinenergy.com.

About Simply Conserve®

Simply Conserve® delivers high-quality, easy-to-use products that make saving energy easy and affordable. Designed for both commercial and residential applications, Simply Conserve products are built to last and engineered for reliable performance, meeting best-in-class certification standards to deliver lasting savings.

ENERGY STAR® is a registered trademark of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. AHAM Verified® is a registered certification mark of the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers.