Quantum Computing Market Size to Lead USD 19.44 Billion by 2035

Ottawa, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global quantum computing market size accounted for USD 1.44 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 1.88 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 19.44 by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 29.73% from 2026 to 2035. This market is booming due to advancements in hardware, a rise in cloud-based access, and demand for solving complicated problems in various sectors.

Quantum Computing Market Key Takeaways

The quantum computing market is valued at USD 1.44 billion in 2025.

It's projected to reach USD 19.44 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 30.88% from 2026 to 2035.

North America led the global market with the highest market share of 61% in 2025.

The machine learning segment is expected to capture the biggest revenue share over the projected period.

The BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) segment is predicted to register the maximum market share during the forecast period.

The drug development segment is estimated to hold the highest market share over the projected period.

What is a Quantum Computing?

It is an emerging technology that leverages quantum mechanics and utilizes new computational frontiers like entangled, superimposed qubits to achieve superior processing power over conventional systems, tackling issues like optimization and simulation. It represents multiple states simultaneously and processes massive complex datasets in parallel.

The growth of this market is driven by increased investment in hardware, cloud-based access, and applications in sectors like finance, pharmaceuticals, and logistics. The market is further propelled by accelerating R&D for drug discovery, streamlining logistics, improving financial models, and advancing cryptography. Increased funding from the government and major tech companies paired with the rapid rise of startups are fueling the rapid expansion of the market.

Four key principles of quantum mechanics

To understand quantum computing, it is important to understand four key quantum mechanics principles:

Superposition

Entanglement

Decoherence

Interference

Superposition

A qubit itself isn’t useful. But it can place the quantum information it holds into a state of superposition, which represents a combination of all possible configurations of the qubit. Groups of qubits in superposition can create complex, multidimensional computational spaces. Complex problems can be represented in new ways in these spaces.

When a quantum system is measured, its state collapses from a superposition of possibilities into a binary state, which can be registered as binary code either a zero or a one.

Entanglement

Entanglement is the ability of qubits to correlate their state with other qubits. Entangled systems are so intrinsically linked that when quantum processors measure a single entangled qubit, they can immediately determine information about other qubits in the entangled system.

Interference

Interference is the engine of quantum computing. When qubits are placed into a state of collective superposition, they structure information in a way that resembles waves, with amplitudes associated with each outcome.

These amplitudes become the probabilities of the outcomes of a measurement of the system. These waves can build on each other when many of them peak at a particular outcome or cancel each other out when peaks and troughs interact. Amplifying a probability or canceling out others are both forms of interference.

Decoherence

Decoherence is the process in which a system in a quantum state collapses into a nonquantum state. It can be intentionally triggered by measuring a quantum system or by other environmental factors (sometimes these factors trigger it unintentionally). Quantum computing requires avoiding and minimizing decoherence.

Market Opportunity

Growing Demand for SaaS

It is experiencing immense growth propelled by the need for accessibility, affordability, and scalable access to quantum power access for complex industry-specific tasks. SaaS removed the expensive, specialized infrastructure investment and replaced it with quantum resources, which are cost-efficient. SaaS provides immediate access to advanced hardware from various vendors without requiring on-premises stability or maintenance. The SaaS model for quantum computing is driven by the immediate need to make complex, powerful technology accessible on-demand, allowing for early experimentation and application in high-value industries.

The market is boosted by a surge in public expenditure in exploratory R&D of quantum systems. The government is heavily investing in this technology, especially in areas like the military, trade, and national security. The strategic collaboration of businesses, research institutions, and technology providers helps in rapid innovation of this technology, which further expands the market.

Quantum Computing Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.44 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 1.88 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 19.44 Billion Growth Rate from 2026 to 2035 CAGR of 29.73% Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered Application, End Use, Offering Type and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

U.S. Quantum Computing Market Size and Growth 2026 to 2035

The U.S. quantum computing market size was estimated at USD 617.5 million in 2025 and is predicted to be worth around USD 8,506.37 million by 2034, at a CAGR of 29.99% from 2026 to 2035.

Regional Insights

Why Is North America Dominating the Quantum Computing Market?

North America dominated the quantum computing market with a 61% share in 2025. This region dominates the market due to its immense government funding, presence of major tech companies, strong ecosystem, high private investments, and early adoption in finance and healthcare. To maintain technological leadership, the U.S. and Canadian governments are massively investing in R&D. The strategic partnership between government, academic institutions, and private companies for innovation further accelerates the market. Rapid adoption in aerospace, defense, banking, and pharmaceuticals, particularly modeling and simulation, fuels the market growth.

Which Region is Experiencing the Fastest growth in the Quantum Computing Market?

Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. It is witnessing tremendous growth due to huge government investments, a strong ecosystem of major tech companies and startups, high demand for advanced analytics in various sectors, and collaborative public-private partnerships. Sectors like pharmaceuticals for drug discovery and finance for portfolio streamlining are fueling demand for quantum-powered AI and simulation. With the surge of quantum threats, countries are investing heavily in post-quantum cryptography, which further boosts its market.

Quantum Computing Market Segmental Insights

Application Insights

Which Application Dominated the Quantum Computing Market?

The machine learning segment dominated the quantum computing market with the biggest revenue share in 2025 and is expected to grow with a remarkable CAGR during the forecast period. It dominates the market as it serves as a tool for enhancing, modulating, and alleviating noise in quantum hardware by delivering a robust application to solve complex optimization and simulation problems. QML excels in areas like financial risk management, drug discovery, and logistical optimization, which expands its market. The integration of AI in optimizing quantum circuits and reducing error further fuels the market growth.

End Use Insights

What Made the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Lead the Quantum Computing Market?

The BFSI segment leads the quantum computing market with a share in 2025. It dominates this market due to the crucial need for processing complex, high-dimensional data for power risk management, portfolio optimization, and fraud detection. It enables rapid, precise simulation and analysis, minimizing cost and increasing revenue for financial firms. The reason for BFSI dominance is complex portfolio streamlining, risk assessment and management, advanced fraud detection, cybersecurity threats, and high-volume data processing. Major financial firms are partnering with tech giants to explore these applications, driving the sector's adoption of QCaaS.

The healthcare and pharmaceutical segment is expected to rise with the highest CAGR in the foreseen period. Quantum computing enables molecular simulation and data analysis at the quantum level, which is essential for accelerating drug discovery. This market is rapidly expanding in this segment as it advances precision medicine and genomics and enhances clinical trials and operations.

Offering Type Insights

Why the Drug Development Segment Is Dominating the Quantum Computing Market

The drug development segment dominated the quantum computing market with the highest market share in 2025 and is expected to grow with a remarkable CAGR during the forecast period. It enables rapid, more accurate modeling of drug proteins, significantly minimizing R&D costs and accelerating the discovery of novel, effective pharmaceuticals. Quantum computing reduces the high costs associated with clinical trials, which further expands its market in this segment. Drug discovery and development represent the largest application segment for quantum computing in healthcare, attracting significant investment from pharmaceutical companies.

The drug development segment is the fastest growing in this market due to the various abilities of quantum computing, like its superior molecular simulation, drastic reduction in time and cost, and solving complex optimization problems like finding the best molecular structure that fits the specific target. Quantum computing is transforming drug discovery, making it a top priority for investments.

Competitive Landscape

IBM Corporation

D-Wave Systems Inc.

Cambridge Quantum Computing Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Rigetti & Co, Inc.

Google LLC

Quantica Computacao

Zapata Computing

XANADU

Accenture Plc.

Recent Developments

In February 2025, Amazon Web Services (AWS) introduced Ocelot, its first quantum computing chip, designed to advance error correction and improve scalability for practical quantum computing.

In October 2025, BTQ Technologies Corp. launched the first quantum-resistant Bitcoin implementation using National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)-standardized post-quantum cryptography for protecting against the emerging quantum threat.

Segment Covered in the Report

By Application

Machine Learning

Optimization

Biomedical Simulations

Financial Services

Electronic Material Discovery

Other (Traffic Optimization, Weather Forecasting, and others.)

By End Use

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Defence

BFSI

Energy and Power

Others

By Offering Type

Consulting Solutions

Systems

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



