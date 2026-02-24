Visionary Holdings Announces Continued Progress of Approximately US$9 Million Sales Contract

HONG KONG, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GV) (“the Company”), a technology-driven multinational enterprise, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Visionary Health Technology Group Limited (“GV Hong Kong”), continued execution progress under its previously signed commercial sales agreement with a total contract value of approximately US$9 million.

The agreement, signed in September 2025, is currently in the implementation stage, with service activities underway. GV Hong Kong is working closely with its business partner to advance phased implementation efforts under the terms of the agreement.

Execution Update

Since the signing of the agreement, both parties have continued to advance contractual milestones. Early-stage service activities remain in progress. Based on the current delivery schedule and client coordination progress, the Company expects the agreement to achieve further substantive execution milestones by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

Any related revenue recognition and cash collection will be recorded in accordance with the terms of the agreement and applicable accounting standards.

Product and Service Overview

The commercial scope of the agreement includes:

The Premier Regenerative Complex product series, positioned within high-end health management solutions; Customized VIP health services centered on individualized medical evaluations and physician-guided programs. These services are delivered within a structured medical oversight framework and are tailored based on individual health assessments.

Management Commentary

Mr. Hou Xiyong, Chief Executive Officer of Visionary Holdings, commented:

“The continued execution of this agreement reflects our ability to effectively convert strategic partnerships into operational results. We remain committed to disciplined delivery, compliance-driven revenue recognition, and long-term value creation. As performance progresses, we believe this business segment has the potential to contribute positively to our revenue growth and margin profile.”

About Visionary Holdings Inc.

Visionary Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GV) is a technology-driven multinational enterprise focused on innovative education, AI applications, and high-tech healthcare solutions. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the Company operates through its subsidiaries across North America and Asia, driving technological advancement, cross-border innovation, and global health transformation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," "objective" and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond GV's control, which may cause GV's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to GV as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in GV's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. GV does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

