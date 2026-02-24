Vitalist Announces DTC Eligibility Allowing for Electronic Settlement of Trades in the United States

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitalist Inc. (TSX-V: VITA.V ; OTCQB: VTLSF ) (“Vitalist”), a leading electronics company specializing in smart wearable technology and a licensee of prominent global brands, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) and have been approved for FAST (Fast Automated Securities Transfer) eligibility.

DTC and FAST eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading, reduce transaction costs, and enhance the liquidity of Vitalist shares in the United States. The Company’s shares recently began trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (“OTCQB”) under the ticker symbol VTLSF.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be “DTC eligible.” In addition to DTC eligibility, the Company has attained FAST eligibility. This allows the Company’s transfer agent to hold Vitalist shares in electronic form, facilitating the immediate transfer of shares between DTC and the transfer agent without the need for physical certificates. Together, these designations accelerate the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their digital requirements.

The Company’s common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VITA, and on the OTCQB under the symbol VTLSF.

About Vitalist Inc.:

Vitalist Inc. is an innovative technology provider that helps brands build better products. Through VitalOS, brands create seamlessly connected devices and applications that adapt to each user. By uniting hardware and software with intelligent analytics, we're building an ecosystem of personalized solutions that enhance human potential.

