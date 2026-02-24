UPDATE – First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports 2025 Financial Results and Provides Outlook for 2026

Total revenues increased 20.3% to $1.2 billion, with System-wide sales up 16.1% to $1.4 billion

Income from operations margin of 2.3% and Restaurant level operating profit margin of 18.5%

Net income of $19.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $120.9 million

64 system-wide restaurants opened across 23 states





BRADENTON, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWRG) (“First Watch” or the “Company”), the leading Daytime Dining concept serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, today reported financial results for the thirteen weeks ended December 28, 2025 (“Q4 2025”) and the 52-week fiscal year ended December 28, 2025 (“2025”) compared to the thirteen weeks ended December 29, 2024 (“Q4 2024”) and the 52-week fiscal year ended December 29, 2024 (“2024”) and provided an outlook for the 52-week fiscal year ending December 27, 2026 (“2026”).

“2025 was a year of significant progress on a number of fronts for First Watch. In addition to continuing our industry-leading new restaurant growth of nearly 11%, we increased total revenues by more than 20%, which included same-restaurant sales growth of 3.6% and positive same-restaurant traffic,” said Chris Tomasso, CEO and President of First Watch. “As we look to 2026 and beyond, we are energized by the growth opportunities across all facets of our business, particularly the expansion of our evolving digital marketing platform.”

Highlights for Q4 2025 compared to Q4 2024

Total revenues increased 20.2% to $316.4 million in Q4 2025 from $263.3 million in Q4 2024

System-wide sales increased 16.1% to $353.1 million in Q4 2025 from $304.1 million in Q4 2024

Same-restaurant sales growth of 3.1%

Same-restaurant traffic growth of negative 1.9%

Income from operations increased to $9.0 million in Q4 2025 from $3.9 million in Q4 2024

Income from operations margin increased to 2.9% in Q4 2025 from 1.5% in Q4 2024

Restaurant level operating profit* increased to $59.6 million in Q4 2025 from $49.0 million in Q4 2024

Restaurant level operating profit margin* increased to 19.0% in Q4 2025 from 18.8% in Q4 2024

Net income of $15.2 million in Q4 2025 compared to Net income of $0.7 million in Q4 2024

Adjusted EBITDA* increased to $33.7 million in Q4 2025 from $24.3 million in Q4 2024

Opened 13 system-wide restaurants (12 company-owned and 1 franchise-owned) across 11 states

*See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliations section below.

Highlights for 2025 compared to 2024:

Total revenues increased 20.3% to $1.2 billion in 2025 from $1.0 billion in 2024

System-wide sales increased to $1.4 billion in 2025 from $1.2 billion in 2024

Same-restaurant sales growth of 3.6%

Same-restaurant traffic growth of 0.5%

Income from operations decreased to $27.5 million in 2025 from $38.9 million in 2024

Income from operations margin decreased to 2.3% in 2025 from 3.9% in 2024

Restaurant level operating profit* increased to $224.1 million in 2025 from $201.8 million in 2024

Restaurant level operating profit margin* decreased to 18.5% in 2025 from 20.1% in 2024

Net income increased to $19.4 million in 2025 from $18.9 million in 2024

Adjusted EBITDA* increased to $120.9 million in 2025 from $113.8 million in 2024

Opened 64 system-wide restaurants (55 company-owned and 9 franchise-owned) across 23 states resulting in a total of 633 system-wide restaurants (560 company-owned and 73 franchise-owned) across 32 states

*See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliations section below.

Outlook Fiscal Year 2026

The Company provides the following outlook for the 52-week fiscal year ended December 27, 2026:

Same-restaurant sales growth to be between 1% to 3%

Total revenue growth of 12%-14% (1)

Adjusted EBITDA* in the range of $132 million to $140 million ( 1 )

Total of 59 to 63 new system-wide restaurants, including 3 company-owned restaurant closures (53 to 55 new company-owned restaurants and 9 to 11 new franchise-owned restaurants)

Capital expenditures in the range of $150.0 million to $160.0 million invested primarily in new restaurant projects and planned remodels

The Company reiterates its long-term annual financial targets as follows:

Percentage unit growth in the low double digits

Same-restaurant sales growth of ~3.5%

Restaurant sales growth in the mid-teens

Adjusted EBITDA percentage growth in the mid-teens





The Company continues to see a long-term opportunity for more than 2,200 restaurants across the United States.

(1) Includes net impact of approximately 1.0% in total revenue growth and approximately $2.0 million in Adjusted EBITDA associated with acquisitions completed in 2025.

*We have not reconciled guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to the corresponding GAAP financial measure because we do not provide guidance for the various reconciling items. We are unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because we cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of our control and cannot be reasonably predicted due to the fact that these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measure is not available without unreasonable effort.

Definitions

The following definitions apply to these terms as used in this release:

System-wide restaurants: the total number of restaurants, including all company-owned and franchise-owned restaurants.

System-wide sales: consists of restaurant sales from our company-owned restaurants and franchise-owned restaurants. We do not recognize the restaurant sales from our franchise-owned restaurants as revenue.

Same-restaurant sales growth: the percentage change in year-over-year restaurant sales (excluding gift card breakage) for the comparable restaurant base, which we define as the number of company-owned First Watch branded restaurants open for 18 months or longer as of the beginning of the fiscal year (“Comparable Restaurant Base”). For the year ended 2025, this operating metric compares the 52-week periods ended December 28, 2025 and December 29, 2024 with the 52-week period ended December 31, 2023, versus the 53-week fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, in order to compare like-for-like periods. For the 52-weeks ended December 28, 2025 and December 29, 2024, there were 381 restaurants and 344 restaurants in our Comparable Restaurant Base. Measuring our same-restaurant sales growth allows Management to evaluate the performance of our existing restaurant base. We believe this measure is useful for investors to provide a consistent comparison of restaurant sales results and trends across periods within our core, established restaurant base, unaffected by results of store openings, closings and other transitional changes.

Same-restaurant traffic growth: the percentage change in traffic counts for the 52-week period ended December 28, 2025 and December 29, 2024 as compared to the 52-week period ended December 31, 2023 using the Comparable Restaurant Base, versus the 53-week fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 in order to compare like-for-like periods. Measuring our same-restaurant traffic growth allows Management to evaluate the performance of our existing restaurant base. We believe this measure is useful for investors because same-restaurant traffic provides an indicator as to the development of our brand and the effectiveness of our marketing strategy.

Adjusted EBITDA: a non-GAAP measure, is defined as net income before depreciation and amortization, interest expense, income taxes and items that the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA margin: a non-GAAP measure, is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues.

Restaurant level operating profit: a non-GAAP measure, is defined as restaurant sales, less restaurant operating expenses, which include food and beverage costs, labor and other related expenses, other restaurant operating expenses, pre-opening expenses and occupancy expenses. Restaurant level operating profit excludes corporate-level expenses and other items that we do not consider in the evaluation of the ongoing core operating performance.

Restaurant level operating profit margin: a non-GAAP measure, is defined as Restaurant level operating profit as a percentage of restaurant sales.

About First Watch

First Watch is the leading Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using the freshest ingredients available. Guided by its “Follow the Sun” culinary philosophy, First Watch’s chef-driven menu rotates multiple times per year to feature the highest-quality flavors at their peak, offering elevated executions of classic favorites, fresh juices like the Kale Tonic, and fan favorites such as the Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, Quinoa Power Bowl and signature Million Dollar Bacon. For every kid’s meal served, First Watch proudly donates a portion to organizations and causes making a positive impact to our communities - raising approximately $2.0 million to date. A recipient of many “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” awards, First Watch was voted #1 Best Breakfast by Newsweek’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2025, and also named 2025 and 2024’s #1 Most Loved Workplace in America by the Best Practice Institute - an accolade most recently featured in The Wall Street Journal - after appearing on the list in 2022 and 2023, as well. With a commitment to quality, hospitality and community, First Watch is redefining Daytime Dining across more than 630 First Watch restaurants in 32 states. For more information, visit www.firstwatch.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

To supplement the consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), we use the following non-GAAP measures, which present operating results on an adjusted basis: (i) Adjusted EBITDA, (ii) Adjusted EBITDA margin, (iii) Restaurant level operating profit and (iv) Restaurant level operating profit margin. Our presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures includes isolating the effects of some items that are either nonrecurring in nature or have no meaningful correlation to our ongoing core operating performance. These supplemental measures of performance are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional visibility into our operations, facilitate analysis and comparisons of our ongoing business operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of our ongoing operating performance, help to identify operational trends and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by Management in our financial and operational decision making. Our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and have important limitations as analytical tools. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP as they may not provide a complete understanding of our performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be reviewed in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin (i) as factors in evaluating management’s performance when determining incentive compensation, (ii) to evaluate the Company’s operating results and the effectiveness of our business strategies, (iii) internally as benchmarks to compare the Company’s performance to that of its competitors and (iv) to provide investors with additional transparency of the Company’s operations. The use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as performance measures permit a comparative assessment of the Company’s operating performance relative to the Company’s performance based on the Company’s GAAP results, while isolating the effects of some items that are either nonrecurring in nature or vary from period to period without any correlation to the Company’s ongoing core operating performance.

The following tables reconcile Net income and Net income margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin for the periods indicated:

FOURTH QUARTER (in thousands) 2025 2024 2023 Net income $ 15,164 $ 699 $ 2,648 Depreciation and amortization 20,656 15,755 12,231 Interest expense 4,795 3,219 2,271 Income taxes (10,744 ) 39 2,857 EBITDA 29,871 19,712 20,007 Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized(1) 2,834 2,131 2,218 Transaction expenses, net(2) 313 818 604 Strategic transition costs(3) 531 889 211 Impairments and loss on disposal of assets(4) 137 139 741 Delaware Voluntary Disclosure Agreement Program(5) 1 25 794 Recruiting and relocation costs(6) — 254 50 Insurance proceeds in connection with natural disasters, net(8) — 329 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,687 $ 24,297 $ 24,625 Total revenues $ 316,352 $ 263,291 $ 244,633 Net income margin 4.8 % 0.3 % 1.1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.6 % 9.2 % 10.1 % Additional information Deferred rent (income) expense(9) $ (28 ) $ 242 $ 515





FISCAL YEAR (in thousands) 2025 2024 2023 Net income $ 19,432 $ 18,925 $ 25,385 Depreciation and amortization 75,011 57,715 41,223 Interest expense 16,699 12,640 8,063 Income taxes (7,299 ) 9,101 10,690 EBITDA 103,843 98,381 85,361 Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized(1) 10,760 8,525 7,604 Transaction expenses, net(2) 2,533 2,587 3,147 Strategic transition costs(3) 3,279 1,843 892 Impairments and loss on disposal of assets(4) 448 525 1,359 Delaware Voluntary Disclosure Agreement Program(5) 55 126 1,250 Recruiting and relocation costs(6) — 888 465 Severance costs(7) — 204 26 Insurance proceeds in connection with natural disasters, net(8) — 329 (621 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — 428 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 120,918 $ 113,836 $ 99,483 Total revenues $ 1,222,501 $ 1,015,910 $ 891,551 Net income margin 1.6 % 1.9 % 2.8 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.9 % 11.2 % 11.2 % Additional information Deferred rent expense(9) $ 309 $ 1,318 $ 2,090

(1) Represents non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, net of amounts capitalized, which is recorded within General and administrative expenses on the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income.

(2) Represents costs incurred in connection with the acquisition of franchise-owned restaurants, secondary offering costs, costs related to restaurant closures, expenses related to debt, and revaluations of contingent consideration liability.

(3) Represents costs related to process improvements and strategic initiatives. These costs are recorded within General and administrative expenses on the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income.

(4) Represents impairment charges and costs related to the disposal of assets due to retirements, replacements, restaurant closures and natural disasters.

(5) Represents estimated professional service costs incurred in connection with the Delaware Voluntary Disclosure Agreement Program related to unclaimed or abandoned property. These costs are recorded in General and administrative expenses on the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income.

(6) Represents costs incurred for hiring qualified individuals. These costs are recorded within General and administrative expenses on the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income.

(7) Severance costs are recorded in General and administrative expenses on the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income.

(8) Represents insurance recoveries, net of costs incurred, in connection with hurricane damage, which were recorded in Other income, net on the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income.

(9) Represents the non-cash portion of straight-line rent expense recorded within both Occupancy expenses and General and administrative expenses on the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income.



Restaurant level operating profit and Restaurant level operating profit margin

Restaurant level operating profit and Restaurant level operating profit margin are not indicative of our overall results, and because they exclude corporate-level expenses, do not accrue directly to the benefit of our stockholders. We will continue to incur such expenses in the future. Restaurant level operating profit and Restaurant level operating profit margin are important measures we use to evaluate the performance and profitability of each operating restaurant, individually and in the aggregate and to make decisions regarding future spending and other operational decisions. We believe that Restaurant level operating profit and Restaurant level operating profit margin provide useful information about our operating results, identify operational trends and allow for transparency with respect to key metrics used by us in our financial and operational decision-making.

The following tables reconcile Income from operations and Income from operations margin, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, to Restaurant level operating profit and Restaurant level operating profit margin for the periods indicated:

FOURTH QUARTER (in thousands) 2025 2024 2023 Income from operations $ 9,035 $ 3,861 $ 6,855 Less: Franchise revenues (2,389 ) (2,666 ) (3,591 ) Add: General and administrative expenses 31,800 30,743 29,953 Depreciation and amortization 20,656 15,755 12,231 Transaction expenses, net(1) 313 818 604 Impairments and loss on disposal of assets(2) 137 139 741 Costs in connection with natural disasters(3) — 312 — Restaurant level operating profit $ 59,552 $ 48,962 $ 46,793 Restaurant sales $ 313,963 $ 260,625 $ 241,042 Income from operations margin 2.9 % 1.5 % 2.8 % Restaurant level operating profit margin 19.0 % 18.8 % 19.4 % Additional information Deferred rent (income) expense(4) $ (44 ) $ 192 $ 466

FISCAL YEAR (in thousands) 2025 2024 2023 Income from operations $ 27,511 $ 38,907 $ 41,267 Less: Franchise revenues (10,328 ) (11,555 ) (14,459 ) Add: General and administrative expenses 128,950 113,270 103,121 Depreciation and amortization 75,011 57,715 41,223 Transaction expenses, net(1) 2,533 2,587 3,147 Impairments and loss on disposal of assets(2) 448 525 1,359 Costs in connection with natural disasters(3) — 312 — Restaurant level operating profit $ 224,125 $ 201,761 $ 175,658 Restaurant sales $ 1,212,173 $ 1,004,355 $ 877,092 Income from operations margin 2.3 % 3.9 % 4.7 % Restaurant level operating profit margin 18.5 % 20.1 % 20.0 % Additional information Deferred rent expense(4) $ 167 $ 1,119 $ 1,891

(1) Represents costs incurred in connection with the acquisition of franchise-owned restaurants, secondary offering costs, costs related to restaurant closures, expenses related to debt and revaluations of contingent consideration liability.

(2) Represents impairment charges and costs related to the disposal of assets due to retirements, replacements, restaurant closures and natural disasters.

(3) Represents costs incurred in connection with hurricane damage. The costs include inventory spoilage and labor costs, which were recorded in Food and beverage costs and Labor and other related expenses, respectively. on the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income.

(4) Represents the non-cash portion of straight-line rent expense recorded within Occupancy expenses on the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income.

FIRST WATCH RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

(Unaudited)

Fourth Quarter 2025 2024 2023 Revenues: Restaurant sales $ 313,963 $ 260,625 $ 241,042 Franchise revenues 2,389 2,666 3,591 Total revenues 316,352 263,291 244,633 Operating costs and expenses: Restaurant operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below): Food and beverage costs 71,743 59,245 54,346 Labor and other related expenses 105,093 87,706 81,698 Other restaurant operating expenses 47,683 38,736 36,905 Occupancy expenses 26,939 21,961 18,450 Pre-opening expenses 2,953 4,327 2,850 General and administrative expenses 31,800 30,743 29,953 Depreciation and amortization 20,656 15,755 12,231 Impairments and loss on disposal of assets 137 139 741 Transaction expenses, net 313 818 604 Total operating costs and expenses 307,317 259,430 237,778 Income from operations 9,035 3,861 6,855 Interest expense (4,795 ) (3,219 ) (2,271 ) Other income, net 180 96 921 Income before income taxes 4,420 738 5,505 Income tax benefit (expense) 10,744 (39 ) (2,857 ) Net income $ 15,164 $ 699 $ 2,648 Net income $ 15,164 $ 699 $ 2,648 Other comprehensive income: Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives 51 2,722 (1,986 ) Income tax related to other comprehensive (loss) income (14 ) (679 ) 494 Other comprehensive income (loss) 37 2,043 (1,492 ) Comprehensive income $ 15,201 $ 2,742 $ 1,156 Net income per common share - basic $ 0.25 $ 0.01 $ 0.04 Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.01 $ 0.04 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 61,054,021 60,636,071 59,827,847 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 62,877,592 62,335,821 61,688,871





FIRST WATCH RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

FISCAL YEAR 2025 2024 2023 Revenues: Restaurant sales $ 1,212,173 $ 1,004,355 $ 877,092 Franchise revenues 10,328 11,555 14,459 Total revenues 1,222,501 1,015,910 891,551 Operating costs and expenses: Restaurant operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below): Food and beverage costs 280,098 223,097 197,374 Labor and other related expenses 405,544 335,038 294,010 Other restaurant operating expenses 188,685 151,968 134,477 Occupancy expenses 100,788 82,694 68,400 Pre-opening expenses 12,933 10,109 7,173 General and administrative expenses 128,950 113,270 103,121 Depreciation and amortization 75,011 57,715 41,223 Impairments and loss on disposal of assets 448 525 1,359 Transaction expenses, net 2,533 2,587 3,147 Total operating costs and expenses 1,194,990 977,003 850,284 Income from operations 27,511 38,907 41,267 Interest expense (16,699 ) (12,640 ) (8,063 ) Other income, net 1,321 1,759 2,871 Income before income taxes 12,133 28,026 36,075 Income tax benefit (expense) 7,299 (9,101 ) (10,690 ) Net income $ 19,432 $ 18,925 $ 25,385 Net income $ 19,432 $ 18,925 $ 25,385 Other comprehensive (loss) income: Unrealized (loss) gain on derivatives (869 ) 301 (889 ) Income tax related to other comprehensive (loss) income 215 (75 ) 222 Other comprehensive (loss) income (654 ) 226 (667 ) Comprehensive income $ 18,778 $ 19,151 $ 24,718 Net income per common share - basic $ 0.32 $ 0.31 $ 0.43 Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.30 $ 0.41 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 60,963,587 60,365,393 59,531,404 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 62,842,519 62,351,222 61,191,613





Same-Restaurant Sales Growth and Same-Restaurant Traffic Growth

THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH SAME-RESTAURANT TRAFFIC GROWTH COMPARABLE RESTAURANT BASE December 28, 2025 3.1 % * (1.9 )% * 381 December 29, 2024 (0.3 )% * (3.0 )% * 344 December 31, 2023 5.0 % ** (1.3 )% ** 327

*Comparison to the 13 weeks ended December 31, 2023, is provided for enhanced comparability.

**Thirteen weeks ended December 31, 2023.