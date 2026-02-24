CEOs Continue the 2026 Growth Conversation with Part Two of the Marketing vs. Sales Strategy Series

Birmingham, MI, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the strong response to their November CEO Strategy Session on marketing and sales investment alignment, SmartFinds Marketing and Our Sales Coach will host Part Two of the 2026 Growth Conversation: “Systems, Tools & AI Resources for Sales Performance Growth,” taking place Wednesday, March 4, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM EST.

While the first session challenged CEOs to rethink how they allocate resources between marketing and sales, this second installment moves the conversation forward. The focus now shifts from budget decisions to execution infrastructure — and whether the systems supporting revenue performance are strong enough to deliver expected results.

For many manufacturing and industrial companies, sales teams are active, experienced, and working hard. Yet pipeline inconsistency, stalled deals, and unpredictable growth often persist. According to Gartner research, B2B organizations frequently struggle with internal alignment and process discipline, resulting in inefficiencies that directly affect revenue performance. In long sales-cycle industries like manufacturing and distribution, these infrastructure gaps can quietly limit growth despite strong market demand.

“After leaders decide to invest in marketing and sales, the next critical question becomes whether their systems actually support performance,” said Ken Cheo, President of Our Sales Coach. “Sales teams don’t underperform because they lack effort. They underperform when accountability structures, measurable processes, and execution discipline are inconsistent. This session helps CEOs identify where infrastructure gaps may be limiting results.”

The March 4, 2026, session is designed specifically for CEOs, Presidents, and executive leaders in manufacturing and distribution who are planning for sustained growth in 2026. Rather than focusing on individual tactics or isolated tools, the discussion will examine how infrastructure alignment determines revenue outcomes.

Melih Oztalay, CEO of SmartFinds Marketing, will address how upstream revenue inputs influence downstream performance.

“Revenue follows a predictable flow: Traffic leads to Conversion, Conversion leads to Sales, and Sales lead to Revenue,” said Oztalay. “Many performance challenges begin upstream with traffic quality and conversion friction. AI-enabled visibility improves the quality of inbound opportunities, while conversion rate optimization increases the yield from existing traffic. When marketing infrastructure aligns with sales execution, revenue becomes more predictable.”

The webinar will explore how AI-driven visibility, data alignment, measurable sales processes, and system accountability work together to create scalable growth. For manufacturing companies navigating competitive markets, tightening margins, and longer buying cycles, these execution details can significantly influence revenue performance.

Part Two of the CEO Strategy Series builds on the foundation established in November, reinforcing that marketing and sales alignment is not simply a budgeting conversation — it is an infrastructure decision. Leaders who proactively address system gaps are better positioned to reduce revenue leakage, strengthen first-sales conversations, and improve overall conversion efficiency.

Event Details

- Event: Systems, Tools & AI Resources for Sales Performance Growth

- Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

- Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM EST

- Hosts: Ken Cheo, President, Our Sales Coach, and Melih Oztalay, CEO, SmartFinds Marketing

- Registration: https://webinar.oursalescoach.com/

- LinkedIn Event: https://www.linkedin.com/events/7428326950907207680/



About SmartFinds Marketing

Founded in 1987, SmartFinds Marketing is a full-service digital marketing agency helping B2B and manufacturing companies build data-driven marketing infrastructures that convert awareness into measurable results. With more than 35 years of experience and a team of 25 professionals, SmartFinds provides expertise in marketing strategy, content development, SEO, AI-enabled visibility, and conversion rate optimization. Headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan, SmartFinds serves clients across the U.S. and internationally. Learn more at SmartFinds Marketing website or follow SmartFinds Marketing on LinkedIn.

About Our Sales Coach

Our Sales Coach helps CEOs and sales leaders build high-performing teams through structured coaching, sales training, and leadership development. Led by Ken Cheo, the firm focuses on accountability, execution discipline, and measurable frameworks that improve sales consistency and long-term revenue growth. Learn more at Our Sales Coach website or follow Our Sales Coach on LinkedIn.









