Zappix and Carahsoft Partner to Bring AI Customer Engagement to the Public Sector

BURLINGTON, Mass. and RESTON, Va., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zappix, a leading AI Customer Engagement Platform Provider, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership to deliver Zappix’s AI Customer Engagement Platform to the Public Sector. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Zappix’s Public Sector distributor, making the platform available to Government agencies through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

“Zappix delivers an innovative AI Customer Engagement Platform to City, State and Federal entities that require a solution for handling high-volume citizen interactions,” said Yossi Abraham, President & CEO at Zappix. “We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft and leverage its extensive reach to accelerate our expansion across the Public Sector as agencies seek to modernize their operations, drive efficiency and reduce the cost-to-serve.”

Zappix’s AI Customer Engagement Platform empowers Government agencies to modernize citizen and employee experiences by automating end-to-end digital journeys across both inbound and outbound interactions. By transforming high-volume, repetitive requests into intuitive, mobile-first voice and visual solutions, agencies can streamline operations and drastically reduce cost-to-serve. This approach minimizes manual workloads while delivering the fast, seamless and personalized service resolution the public expects.

Zappix’s solution suite includes Intelligent Outreach, AI Self-Service and Agent Assistant, enabling agencies to deliver proactive engagements such as case updates and program alerts, provide guided visual self-service using Visual IVR for common requests, and support contact center agents with AI-assisted workflows. Together, these capabilities reduce wait times, improve consistency and accelerate issue resolution.

Designed specifically with the needs of Government agencies in mind, the platform supports secure, governed digital engagement at scale. Zappix helps agencies improve responsiveness during peak-demand periods while enhancing transparency, accessibility and overall service satisfaction.

Beyond the Public Sector, Zappix supports organizations across regulated industries, including healthcare, insurance and utilities, helping them streamline high-volume interactions such as claims, proactive updates, intake workflows, follow-ups and payment journeys.

“With the addition of Zappix to our portfolio, Carahsoft and our reseller partners expand the digital engagement capabilities available to Government agencies,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions Carahsoft. “Zappix’s platform helps agencies modernize citizen interactions, automate high-volume service requests and improve responsiveness while reducing operational burden. We are pleased to partner with Zappix to support Government agencies as they enhance service delivery across the Public Sector.”

Zappix’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, TIPS Contract #220105, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or Zappix@carahsoft.com; or click here to learn more.

About Zappix

Zappix is an AI Customer Engagement Platform that modernizes customer experience by automating and optimizing user journeys across inbound and outbound interactions, helping organizations streamline operations, reduce cost‑to‑serve, and eliminate manual work. The platform offers Intelligent Outreach for proactive, personalized omni‑channel communications that boost response rates and accelerate resolution, and AI Self‑Service through the Zappix Intelligent Visual Agent (IVA), which enables frictionless visual self‑service across Visual IVR and digital channels while integrating with enterprise systems. Agent Assistant further improves performance by providing agents with real‑time digital workflows and customer context, reducing handle time and resolving issues faster. Built on a secure, cloud‑based architecture, Zappix also provides end‑to‑end workflow automation, seamless enterprise integration, and actionable analytics to drive continuous performance improvement.

About Carahsoft’s AI Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who are enabling government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs; from creating efficiencies within agencies to bolstering national security and defense. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators, and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for AI Infrastructure, Generative and Agentic AI, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

