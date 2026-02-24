Barfresh Secures Multi-Year Bid Award with Fifth Largest School District in the United States

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group Inc. (the “Company” or “Barfresh”) (Nasdaq: BRFH), a provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, today announced it has been awarded a multi-year bid award to supply its Twist & Go Smoothies via the awarded frozen food distributor to the largest school district in Nevada, representing the fifth largest school district in the United States. The Company has already begun providing its portfolio of better for you smoothie beverages to the district, which serves over three hundred thousand students across the region. This significant win represents a major milestone in Barfresh's expansion within the K-12 education channel and demonstrates the Company's ability to compete successfully for and secure contracts with the largest school districts in the country.

Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Securing this multi-year bid with the fifth largest school district in the nation represents a significant win for Barfresh and validates the strength of our product portfolio and sales execution. This district serves a diverse student population across a large geographic area, and we're honored to have been selected as their partner. With our enhanced manufacturing capabilities through the Arps Dairy acquisition and our expanded product lineup, we are well positioned to support this district's needs and continue pursuing similar large-scale opportunities nationwide. This win further strengthens our position in the education channel as we continue to execute our growth strategy.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group Inc. (Nasdaq: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for the education market, foodservice industry and restaurant chains, delivered as fully prepared individual portions or single serving and bulk formats for on-site preparation. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com.

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking, including statements about the Company’s commercial progress, success of its strategic relationship(s), and projections of future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as “grow”, “expand”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “should”, “hypothetical”, “potential”, “forecast” and “project”, “continue", “could", “may", “predict", and “will” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in the press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made based on experience, expected future developments and other factors the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The contents of this release should be considered in conjunction with the Company’s recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, including any warnings, risk factors and cautionary statements contained therein. Furthermore, the Company expressly disclaims any current intention to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the distribution of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

