Iteris to Deploy LA Metro’s Countywide Cloud-Based Transit Signal Priority Program

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iteris, Inc., the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced it has joined forces with JMDiaz, Inc. and LYT to support the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro) in deploying a countywide cloud-based Transit Signal Priority (TSP) system across 13 major corridors in Los Angeles County. Iteris was awarded over $2 million for its role in this transformative project.

Iteris is working with JMDiaz to provide design services, integration, testing, and operational support for the new cloud-based TSP system, LYT.Transit, which will be implemented at over 320 signalized intersections. This initiative builds on the success of LA Metro’s earlier Inglewood pilot project, in which Iteris also played a key role, and represents a significant step toward improving bus speed, schedule reliability, and overall transit performance throughout the region.

The 30-month project—comprising a 12-month design phase followed by 18 months of operations and maintenance—is underway and expected to be completed by October 2027. The deployment will leverage existing on-board automatic vehicle location systems, fiber optic communications, deployment of wireless communication systems, advanced traffic controllers, and the LYT.Transit TSP solution to provide transit signal priority, reduce congestion, and enhance passenger satisfaction for Metro riders.

The 13 major corridors enhanced by this project include: Atlantic Blvd, Broadway Ave, Central Ave, Main St, Garvey Ave, Whittier Blvd, Slauson Ave, Florence Ave, Firestone Blvd, Long Beach Blvd, Santa Monica Blvd, Hawthorne Blvd, and Crenshaw Blvd.

“We are proud to partner with all stakeholders to help LA Metro significantly expand and advance the TSP infrastructure throughout Los Angeles County,” said Steven Bradley, senior vice president of mobility professional services at Iteris. “Having supported Metro in the successful pilot project, we are excited to scale this TSP approach countywide to improve transit efficiency and reliability for thousands of riders.”

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions and part of the Almaviva Group of businesses serving the transportation and logistics industry. Iteris’ cloud-enabled solutions help public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to make mobility safe, efficient, and sustainable. As a pioneer in intelligent transportation systems technology, Iteris’ advanced detection sensors, mobility and traffic data, software-as-a-service offerings, and consulting services represent a comprehensive range of mobility infrastructure management solutions that serve customers in North America and around the world.

For more information, visit Iteris’ website at www.iteris.com.

About Almaviva Group

Almaviva has been a leading group in the Italian Information & Communication Technology sector for over 40 years, leading the digital transformation, and supporting innovation in both the private and public sectors. The Group operates through a global network of over 30 companies and 80 offices in Italy and abroad, with a strong presence in various countries, including the United States, Latin America (Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic), Belgium, Spain, Finland, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Tunisia. As of 2024, it employs over 40,000 people in Italy and worldwide and reports revenues exceeding $2 billion. Combining proprietary platforms and cutting-edge technologies - such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity - the group drives the evolution of end-to-end processes and systems in the market’s strategic sectors: public administration, transportation, healthcare, finance, defense and security, environment, and water resource management. www.almaviva.it [almaviva.it]

