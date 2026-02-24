Boston Notary Service Expands Specialized Apostille and International Authentication Services in Massachusetts

Boston, Ma, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston Notary Service, one of Massachusetts’ most trusted providers of notarization and document authentication services, is proud to announce the expansion of its specialized Apostille and Authentication services for international documents. This expansion strengthens support for residents, international families, universities, corporations, attorneys, and anyone needing legally recognized U.S. documents abroad.

With growing demand for Massachusetts Apostille Services, Boston Notary Service now provides streamlined assistance for Hague Convention Apostilles, Non-Hague Authentication, U.S. Department of State Authentication, and international legalization processing — helping clients avoid delays, rejection, and costly mistakes.

“Our goal has always been to provide unparalleled service to our clients,” said Geovanne Colon, CEO of Boston Notary Service. “With the expansion of our specialized Apostille and Authentication services and mobile notary services, we are helping clients navigate complicated international requirements faster, easier, and with complete confidence. This reinforces our position as Boston’s trusted partner for global document solutions.”

Boston Notary Service supports clients across Greater Boston, Massachusetts, and internationally, including individuals relocating or marrying abroad, international students and universities, immigration clients, corporations doing business overseas, law firms and legal professionals, and families needing vital records authenticated.

“Our team understands the stress that comes with international paperwork,” Colon continued. “Every client’s situation is unique, and our mission is to make the apostille and authentication process simple, accurate, and stress-free.”

Boston Notary Service now assists with Apostille and Authentication for birth certificates, marriage &, death certificates, Negative Statement Single Status Affidavit Vital records, Nationwide FBI background checks & state background checks, diplomas, transcripts, and university records, corporate and business documents, secretary of state corporate certified copies, court records and legal documentation, and power of attorney and immigration paperwork.

This expansion also enhances support for major Massachusetts universities, medical institutions, corporations, and international agencies requiring fast and reliable document validation.

Boston Notary Service proudly serves Boston, Cambridge, Brookline, Somerville, Newton, Needham, Wellesley, Greater Boston communities, all Massachusetts residents, and international clients worldwide needing U.S. document authentication.

The company continues to be recognized for fast Boston apostille processing, expert guidance, decades of combined experience, trusted reliability, and personalized support.

Boston Notary Service provides fast, reliable Mobile Notary Public Services, Apostille services, and International document authentication throughout the Greator Boston Area, Massachusetts & Worldwide. Services include Massachusetts Apostille processing, Hague Convention and Non-Hague Convention authentication, Secretary of State corporate documents & Vital records retrieval, Nationwide FBI background check Federal apostille, immigration documentation, University Academic documents authentication, and U.S. Department of State legalization and More. Boston Notary Service is trusted by residents, attorneys, universities, international clients, and corporations across Massachusetts and Worldwide.

