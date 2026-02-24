Careerz Group Acquires DreamJob Discovery Assets, Including Proprietary DreamJob Type Indicator (DJTI) Career Assessment and Acclaimed Book from Author Ken Steven

Detroit, MI, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Careerz Group, a leader in assessment-driven hiring, retention, and career development solutions, today announced it has acquired all assets of DreamJob Discovery from author and creator of the DreamJob Type Indicator, Ken Steven. The acquisition includes Steven's acclaimed book, DreamJob Discovery: How to Find a Job That Fuels Your Passion and Inspires Your Purpose, and the proprietary DreamJob Type Indicator (DJTI), the only career assessment specifically designed to identify the type of work that brings enjoyment and fulfillment to professionals in their careers.

Careerz Group expands its workforce solutions, helping employers reduce costly mis-hires and improve retention by translating validated assessments into practical hiring, onboarding, leadership, and team-development actions, with AI-assisted guidance.

A Breakthrough Career Assessment Joins a Proven Talent Optimization Platform

The DJTI assessment, developed over 16 years of research, testing, and refinement by Ken Steven, addresses what he identified as the critical missing piece in conventional career search and talent management: understanding an individual's job passion types; the specific workflow processes that naturally energize, engage, and enthuse them.

"Most career assessments measure what people are good at. The DJTI measures what people love doing. Just because someone excels at something doesn’t mean they enjoy it. That’s a critical distinction when it comes to job fulfillment,” said Ken Steven. "Careerz Group’s acquisition means this self-assessment tool can now reach the scale I always envisioned: helping at least one million people escape paycheck purgatory and discover work that fuels their passion and inspires their purpose."

The DJTI identifies 21 distinct DreamJob Types™ organized within a proprietary 4Ts framework, giving individuals, employers, and coaches an unprecedented lens into job role and passion alignment that traditional personality, behavioral, and strengths assessments cannot provide on their own.

Why This Acquisition Matters for Employers, Employees, and Coaches

Research consistently underscores the cost of career misalignment. Gallup's latest State of the Global Workforce report found that only 21 percent of employees worldwide are engaged in their jobs, while 62 percent are psychologically unattached and 17 percent are actively disengaged, costing the global economy approximately $438 billion in lost productivity in 2024. [source: Gallup.com]

Careerz Group's acquisition of DreamJob Discovery directly targets this crisis by integrating passion-alignment data into its existing suite of validated assessment tools and AI-assisted guidance capabilities.

"Careerz Group was built on a simple belief: when people do work that fits, they thrive and so do the teams around them," said Melissa Fisher, Careerz Group CEO. "Ken Steven's DreamJob Type Indicator assessment tool fills a gap that has existed in talent management for decades. Combining DJTI with our existing assessment infrastructure gives us the most complete picture of candidate and employee fit available anywhere—covering aptitudes, personality, behavioral style, natural strengths, personal values, and job passion type."

Key benefits of the integrated platform include:

Employees: Discover the specific workflow processes that fuel passion and purpose, eliminating years of costly trial-and-error career changes.

Employers: Reduce mis-hires and improve retention by matching candidates to roles where they will be both high-performing and passionately engaged.

: Reduce mis-hires and improve retention by matching candidates to roles where they will be both high-performing and passionately engaged. Coaches and Career Counselors: Deliver faster client breakthroughs using a proven, repeatable four-step 4Ts framework (Truths, Type, Traits, Transition).

About the Dream Job Discovery Book and the 4Ts Framework

Ken Steven's Dream Job Discovery book introduces a revolutionary four-step process that helps professionals identify and safely transition into careers they love:

Truths — Identify core, sanctioning, and character values to ensure alignment with one’s authentic self. Type — Discover the workflow processes an individual is naturally energized by, even when passions are unclear. Traits — Clarify aptitudes, personality, behavioral style, and natural talents that support performance excellence. Transition — Follow a structured (Discover, Prepare, Seek, Land) roadmap to move safely into aligned roles without unnecessary financial risk.

Steven developed the framework after spending most of his own career working in jobs he disliked; climbing the corporate ladder as a marketing and advertising executive for Fortune 500 companies, only to discover that the skills driving his promotions had nothing to do with work he was passionate about performing.

"I figured out that my passion wasn't a single thing; it was a workflow process," Steven explained. Once I understood that concept, I couldn't rest until I’d built an assessment tool that could help others discover the same thing about themselves."

About Ken Steven

Ken Steven is the author of Dream Job Discovery and the creator of the DreamJob Type Indicator. His work focuses on helping individuals and organizations align people to roles where engagement, performance, and fulfillment naturally coexist. His mission is to help at least one million people move out of unfulfilling work and into roles that feel inherently meaningful and energizing.

About Careerz Group

Careerz Group helps employers reduce costly Gen Z mis-hires and improve retention by translating validated assessments into practical hiring, onboarding, leadership, and team-development actions—supported by an AI-assisted guidance layer that strengthens human conversations rather than replacing them.

Careerz Group makes "fit" measurable and actionable:

Employees: Gain direction and confidence

Employers: Hire and develop for retention and results

Hire and develop for retention and results Coaches: Deliver faster breakthroughs with a proven framework

Transaction Details

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. All DreamJob Discovery intellectual property, including the DJTI assessment technology, book rights, DreamJob DNA Profile system, and associated brand assets, will be fully integrated into the Careerz Group platform. Existing users will experience a seamless transition with uninterrupted access to current tools and resources.

