Urology Care Foundation Announces Two New Members of Board of Directors

BALTIMORE, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Urology Care Foundation, the world’s leading nonprofit urological health foundation and the official foundation of the American Urological Association (AUA), is pleased to announce the appointment of Alexander W. Pastuszak, MD, PhD, as a Public Member and Brian Stone, MD, FACS, as a Urologist Member of its Board of Directors.

The UCF’s Board members provide leadership, strategic insight, and guidance to advance the Foundation’s mission to improve urologic health for patients worldwide through research, education, and humanitarian support.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Alexander Pastuszak and Dr. Brian Stone to the Urology Care Foundation Board,” said Harris M. Nagler, MD, Urology Care Foundation president. “Each brings an extraordinary breadth of expertise and a deep commitment to advancing urologic health. Dr. Pastuszak’s accomplishments as a clinician–scientist and innovative healthcare entrepreneur, paired with his leadership in men’s sexual and reproductive health, will add invaluable perspective to our work. Dr. Stone’s decades of clinical leadership, his dedication to reducing disparities in urologic care, and his tireless advocacy for underserved communities strengthen our mission in profound ways. We are fortunate to have both of these distinguished leaders join us as we continue to improve the lives of patients everywhere.”

About Dr. Alexander W. Pastuszak — Public Member

Dr. Pastuszak is a urologist, scientist, and serial healthcare entrepreneur whose work spans clinical medicine, translational science, medical technology, and innovation ecosystems. He received his BS from Yale University and earned his MD/PhD from the University of California, San Francisco. He completed residency and fellowship training in male reproductive medicine and surgery at Baylor College of Medicine.

Dr. Pastuszak currently serves as Cofounder and CEO of Paterna Biosciences and is Associate Professor of Surgery (Urology), Chief of the Section for Surgical Innovation, and Faculty Director of the Innovation Unit at the University of Utah School of Medicine. His NIH‑funded research focuses on men’s sexual and reproductive health, and his entrepreneurial work includes healthcare technology, diagnostics, medical devices, biotech, pharma, and clinical research innovation.

About Dr. Brian Stone — Urologist Member

Dr. Stone is the founder and President of Jasper Urology Associates and the immediate Past President and Chief of Medical Staff at Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, Alabama, where he launched the hospital’s robotic surgery program in 2010. A diplomate of the American Board of Urology, he serves on several key professional committees, including the R. Frank Jones Urological Society, the National Medical Association Urology Section, and the Baptist Health Systems of Alabama Surgery Committee. He is also a fellow of the New York Academy of Medicine and the American College of Surgeons.

Dr. Stone has received numerous distinctions, including the American Cancer Society Hope Award, NAACP Award of Medical Excellence, and Black Enterprise America’s Leading Physicians recognition. He is an Executive Board Member of the Consortium on Disparities in Urologic Conditions (ConDUC) and a former U.S. Air Force Medical Corps Captain. He is also the Founder and CEO of Clinical Diversity Solutions and TruVision Clinical Research Partners.

For more information about the Urology Care Foundation Board of Directors, please visit: urologyhealth.org/about-us/leadership.

