JAKKS Pacific and COVER Corporation Announce Landmark Partnership to Launch Official hololive Merchandise Line

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), a leading global manufacturer of toys and consumer products, and COVER Corporation, the Japanese public company behind the globally renowned hololive production, today announced a groundbreaking partnership to create and distribute officially licensed hololive consumer products in North America.

Under the agreement, JAKKS Pacific will become one of the first major US manufacturers to bring official hololive merchandise to market, featuring fan-favorite VTubers from hololive production’s English talent roster. The product line will debut with collectibles and consumer products inspired by Mori Calliope, Takanashi Kiara, and Ninomae Ina’nis, three of the most influential and recognizable VTubers in the world.

JAKKS will design, manufacture, market, and sell a wide-ranging assortment of figures, plush, novelty items, and role-play products, developed with authenticity and quality at the forefront. Products will be distributed across the US through multiple channels, including venue and event sales, JAKKS’ direct-to-consumer platforms, and select retail partners, significantly expanding fan access to official hololive merchandise.

“hololive production represents one of the most dynamic and engaged fan communities in entertainment today,” said Ariana Berman, Senior Director of the Anime Division at JAKKS Pacific, Inc. “Being one of the first major US manufacturing companies to launch and distribute official hololive merchandise is a tremendous opportunity. Together with COVER Corporation, we are creating a robust, multi-channel strategy that meets fans where they are—online, at live events, and around the world—with high-quality products that truly reflect the talent and creativity of these incredible VTubers.”

“JAKKS Pacific’s proven ability to build global brands through innovative product design and broad distribution makes them an ideal partner,” said Max Kim, COVER USA Sales & Licensing Director. “This partnership marks a major milestone for hololive production as we expand into new sales channels and give fans new ways to celebrate and connect with our talents on a global scale.”

The first wave of products is expected to launch in 2027, with additional talent, product categories, and territories planned for future expansion.

Owned by COVER Corporation, hololive production is the leading management company in the VTuber Industry. VTubers are virtual entertainers who use 2D/3D animated avatars to create content. There are 86 active members across all hololive production branches.

About COVER Corporation:

COVER Corp. is a next-generation IT entertainment company engaged in the Internet-based IP business with the world's leading VTubers and highly passionate fandoms. Guided by the principle of "Together, Let's Create Culture Loved by All," we endeavor to cultivate a virtual entertainment culture that originated in Japan and is spreading globally. It is our sincere hope that our technology for developing rich content, platforms, and metaverses will contribute to the creation of a virtual culture that brings joy to people around the world.

About hololive Production

hololive production is one of the largest virtual talent companies in the world. The VTuber groups "hololive" and "HOLOSTARS" have a combined audience of over 80 million subscribers on YouTube and interact with fans around the world through live streaming, live concert events, and events.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, Charming™, Kidtopia™, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, and Xtreme Power Dozer® as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through their products and charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), X (@jakkstoys), YouTube (@JAKKSPacific), Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys) and LinkedIn (JAKKS Pacific).

