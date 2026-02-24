Wawanesa invests additional $500,000 to help communities thrive in a changing world

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reaffirming its long-standing commitment to the places Canadians call home, Wawanesa is providing a total of $500,000 to 30 charities in honour of the mutual insurance company’s refined purpose: helping communities thrive in a changing world.

This investment will support the chosen charities in enabling communities across the country to grow, prosper, and build resilience against future challenges. The special donation is in addition to the $3.5 million Wawanesa already contributes annually to charitable organizations. It also highlights the unique strength of Wawanesa’s mutuality, which allows the company to focus its work beyond profits.

“As a mutual, our success creates more opportunities to help our communities thrive – allowing us to deliver even more value for our members,” said Evan Johnston, President & CEO of Wawanesa. “Embedding community into our updated purpose statement reinforces just how central it is to who we are, and ensures our members and their needs stay at the heart of every decision.”

Of the total funding, $300,000 is being directed to six national charities whose work aligns with Wawanesa’s vision: together, we will build a safer, healthier, more sustainable future for our members and communities. Each part of this vision represents how Wawanesa brings its purpose to life – by building resilience and helping communities thrive. The six charities are:







To guide the distribution of the remaining $200,000, Wawanesa invited its employees from coast to coast to nominate and vote for charities that reflect the company’s purpose. More than 190 nominations were submitted, with the following 24 national and local organizations selected to receive funding:







“Being community-minded is who we are at Wawanesa, with everyone across our organization working toward our shared purpose,” said Johnston. “Because our employees live and work in the communities we serve, they have a deep understanding of what’s needed most. Their perspectives shape our efforts and help us make a meaningful, lasting difference across the country.”

For more details on Wawanesa’s purpose and vision, as well as its values, visit wawanesa.com.

Supporting quotes

“BGC Canada is thrilled to partner with Wawanesa to help us in providing opportunities that support nearly 160,000 young people across Canada each year. BGC Clubs are a safe space where children and youth can experience new opportunities, build positive relationships, and develop the confidence and skills they need for life."

Brooke Duval, Senior Director, Partnerships & Philanthropy

BCG Canada

“Thank you, Wawanesa, for supporting the work of Women’s Shelters Canada in building safer and healthier communities across the country. This donation reflects a shared commitment to safety and well-being for women and children fleeing violence, a time when they most need safety and timely, accessible support. We welcome this investment in our organization as we continue to work towards a Canada free from gender-based violence.”

Anuradha Dugal, Executive Director

Women’s Shelters Canada

“Wawanesa’s support is a meaningful investment in the strength and potential of Indigenous learners and communities across the country. This gift helps Indspire continue expanding access to education so that First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students can thrive and lead in a rapidly changing world. Partnerships like this make it possible for us to deepen our impact and create pathways for the next generation to be leaders and changemakers. We’re grateful to Wawanesa for their continued commitment to community and Indigenous achievement.”

Kate Espina, Vice President, Development

Indspire

"Wawanesa's generous gift to the Canadian Mental Health Association allows us to invest where the need is greatest—strengthening mental health promotion, advancing public understanding, and advocating for systems that support people earlier and more effectively. This funding helps us build knowledge, shift attitudes, and strengthen a national network of community-based care so fewer people fall through the gaps. CMHA National is honoured to put this investment to work towards a future where mental health is valued, supported, and protected for all people in Canada."

Marion Cooper, President and Lead Executive Officer

Canadian Mental Health Association

“We are very grateful for the generous donation made by Wawanesa. This funding will be used to directly support green infrastructure projects across Canada, increasing climate resilience and creating opportunities for Canadians to participate in climate solutions that are close to home.”

Brianna Salmon, Executive Director

Green Communities Canada

“Wawanesa’s support directly strengthens our ability to show up for communities when it matters most. This investment ensures our volunteer network of veterans, first responders, and passionate civilians, called Greyshirts, are trained, prepared, and ready to work alongside people impacted by disaster, helping them recover, rebuild, and move forward with dignity. Just as importantly, it allows us to plan ahead, maintain readiness, and respond quickly when communities ask for help. Partnerships like this are essential to building resilience and ensuring communities across Canada are not facing disaster alone.”

Kimberly West, Director, Development

Team Rubicon Canada

About The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company

The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1896, is one of Canada’s largest mutual insurers, with over $4 billion in annual revenue and assets of $11.5 billion. Wawanesa Mutual, with its National Headquarters in Winnipeg, is the parent company of Wawanesa Life, which provides life insurance products and services throughout Canada, and Western Financial Group, which distributes personal and business insurance across Canada. Wawanesa proudly serves more than 1.87 million members in Canada. The company actively gives back to organizations that strengthen communities, donating more than $3.5 million annually to charitable organizations, including over $2 million annually in support of people on the front lines of climate change. Learn more at wawanesa.com.

