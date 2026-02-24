Autism Speaks and McLean Hospital launch initiative to improve dementia care for autistic adults

Boston, MA, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autism Speaks, in collaboration with McLean Hospital, a member of Mass General Brigham, today announced a groundbreaking initiative funded by Autism Speaks to adapt a nationally recognized dementia care model for autistic adults and their caregivers, and establish autism-friendly dementia care services within McLean’s Older Adult Mental Health Programs. The project aims to ensure that aging autistic adults and their caregivers have access to coordinated autism-friendly care.

The initiative reflects Autism Speaks’ broader commitment to supporting autistic people throughout the lifespan, including the growing population of autistic adults who are aging and may experience dementia.

“This initiative represents an important step forward in ensuring autistic adults with dementia are not overlooked in clinical care and research,” said Andy Shih, Chief Science Officer at Autism Speaks. “While dementia care models exist, they are rarely designed with autistic adults in mind, leaving families without guidance as their loved ones age and experience cognitive change. This initiative addresses a critical gap by adapting an evidence-based dementia care framework specifically for autistic adults.”

The initiative builds on the Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model, developed by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). GUIDE provides a comprehensive package of evidence-based services—including care navigation, 24-hour support, caregiver training, respite and connections to community resources—to help people with dementia live safely at home, improve quality of life and reduce hospital and nursing home use.

The two-year initiative will launch as a pilot within McLean’s Geriatric Psychiatry Outpatient Program in Massachusetts and will be carried out in two phases:

Phase 1: Develop an autism-informed neurocognitive assessment to better identify cognitive and behavioral changes associated with aging and dementia in autistic adults.

Develop an autism-informed neurocognitive assessment to better identify cognitive and behavioral changes associated with aging and dementia in autistic adults. Phase 2: Establish autism-friendly clinical support services within McLean’s Geriatric Psychiatry Outpatient Program, including psychotherapy, care management and training to support families throughout the aging and dementia journey.

“We are only beginning to understand how aging affects individuals with autism and their families, and it is essential that our approaches evolve to ensure they receive the highest quality specialized care,” said Dr. Ipsit Vahia, Chief of the Division of Geriatric Psychiatry at McLean Hospital. “Many in the autism community face a particular challenge as they age: developing cognitive impairment or dementia. Currently, there is a significant gap in knowledge, resources and tailored care for these individuals. We are proud to partner with a leading organization like Autism Speaks to help close that gap and provide meaningful support for families navigating these complex challenges.”



