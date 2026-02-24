ChartGen AI Hits #1 on Product Hunt, Expands from Charts to AI-Powered Dashboards, Diagrams, and PPT

Singapore, SINGAPORE, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChartGen AI, an AI-powered data visualization platform, recently launched on Product Hunt and achieved #1 Product of the Day and #2 Product of the Week, standing out among hundreds of global product releases.

This milestone continues the strong performance of its predecessor, Ada, and reflects the team’s growing recognition among global users and developers in the fields of data analytics, data visualization, and AI applications:

● #1 Product of the Day

● #1 Product of the Week

● #2 Product of the Month

From Ada to ChartGen AI: From Chart Generation to Complete Data Communication

As the next evolution of the Ada product system, ChartGen AI is not simply a rebrand or a tool for generating individual charts or graphs. Instead, it is built around a core mission: making data easier to understand and communicate.

In real-world workflows, users often face several challenges:

● Time-consuming data cleaning and preparation

● Complex chart and dashboard creation processes

● Difficulty turning analysis results into presentation-ready materials

● High barriers for non-technical users to participate in data analysis

To address these issues, ChartGen AI automates the workflow and enables users to quickly generate from raw data:

● Charts and graphs

● Interactive dashboards

● Reports and presentation materials

This allows teams to focus more on insights and decision-making rather than manual formatting and production.

New Feature Release: AI PPT and Structure Diagram

Alongside its Product Hunt launch, ChartGen AI introduced two major features upgrades:

AI PPT Generation

Users can instantly convert analysis results into well-structured, presentation-ready slides, reducing manual formatting and improving efficiency for business reporting and team communication.

Structure Diagram Generation

ChartGen AI now supports automatic creation of flowcharts, architecture diagrams, and relationship diagrams, helping users clearly present data logic, business processes, or system structures.

By integrating charts, dashboards, diagrams, and PPT generation, ChartGen AI is evolving from a single visualization tool into a comprehensive data communication platform.

Global Reception

During its Product Hunt launch, ChartGen AI attracted attention from users across multiple countries.

Early discussions around the launch highlighted the platform’s emphasis on practical usability and clarity, positioning it as a lightweight business intelligence assistant designed for everyday operational use.

Users particularly noted the value of generating clean, presentation-ready charts without complex setup or formatting. The product’s predictive analytics and external data integration capabilities were also recognized as helpful tools for planning, reporting, and performance tracking.

Looking Ahead

ChartGen AI is designed for analysts, product managers, and business professionals, helping them transform raw data into clear charts, dashboards, diagrams, and PPT presentations through automated workflows.

The team views its Product Hunt achievement as an early milestone rather than a final goal. Moving forward, ChartGen AI will continue to:

● Improve data processing and visualization capabilities

● Expand real-world business use cases

● Further lower the barrier to data analysis and communication

As AI continues to reshape how people work with data, ChartGen AI aims to become a key bridge between raw information and business understanding.

Press Inquiries

Shirley Song

shirley [at] ada.im

+65 6226 2377

https://chartgen.ai/

120 ROBINSON ROAD #13-01 SINGAPORE 068913

SINGAPORE

068913