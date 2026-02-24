A4M Claims Institutional Ownership of Longevity Medicine, Launches Longevity SpringFest

West Palm Beach, FL, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A4M will host its annual spring conference, now Longevity SpringFest, on April 11-12, 2026, at the West Palm Beach Convention Center. The announcement follows record-breaking success at its flagship LongevityFest in December 2025, which drew over 9,000 physicians and health professionals from across the globe.

Since 1992, A4M’s spring gathering has brought together medical pioneers who operate ahead of conventional care models. Attracting a growing and more diverse audience each year, it has evolved into the central nexus for functional and longevity medicine providers.

Longevity SpringFest 2026 begins with three intensive pre-conference workshops between April 9-10, covering regenerative therapies, GLP-1 optimization, and aesthetic longevity, alongside newly restructured Fellowship modules. Over its two primary days, upwards of 75 interactive sessions spanning eight specialized tracks address emerging priorities: cardiometabolic and hormone optimization, mitochondrial and musculoskeletal aging, cognitive health, genomics, and emerging evidence-based interventions aligned with surging market demand.

This year’s cross-disciplinary speaker panel spotlights expertise and innovation from all facets of modern medicine. Headlining the event is keynote speaker Darshan Shah, MD, founder of Next Health, a pioneering longevity clinic franchise. Among the featured experts are Molly Maloof, MD, a personalized medicine and health optimization expert; Vincent Pedre, MD, a renowned gut health specialist; Trisha Pasricha, MD, a gastroenterologist and gut-brain health researcher; and Stephanie Venn-Watson, DVM, MPH, co-founder of fatty15 and a leading nutritional biochemist.

"For 34 years, the A4M community has been building the infrastructure of longevity as a discipline. We established practical frameworks, trained practitioners, and fine-tuned the protocols that are now entering mainstream adoption," said Doreen Brown, CEO of the Informa Connect Medical Division. "Longevity SpringFest formalizes our position as the institutional home for the professionals who forged the specialty and continue to guide its future.”

Longevity SpringFest now joins LongevityFest as a complementary seasonal anchor. Together, they form a year-round education continuum for clinicians championing longevity medicine in practice.

To learn more about Longevity SpringFest 2026 and secure your spot, visit www.a4m.com/longevity-springfest-2026.