Limitless X Holdings Named Executive Producer in Historic Mayweather vs. Pacquiao II Pro Boxing Rematch to Stream Live on Netflix

LOS ANGELES, CA, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Limitless X Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: LIMX) (the “Company”), a diversified holding company spanning wellness, sports, entertainment, and digital commerce, today announced that it has been named an Executive Producer in the highly anticipated rematch between world-class pro champion boxers Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

Netflix will live-stream the historic bout on Saturday, September 19, 2026, from The Sphere in Las Vegas — marking the first professional boxing match ever held at the prestigious venue. The original 2015 Mayweather-Pacquiao bout generated over $600 million in global revenue and remains the highest grossing pay-per-view event in boxing history. Representing a new era of live sports streaming, the 2026 rematch will be distributed globally via Netflix.

The event is being organized and will be produced by EverWonder Studio, Hidden Empire Film Group, and Limitless X Holdings Inc. It will be promoted by Manny Pacquiao Promotions, Mayweather Promotions, and CSI Sports/Fight Sports.

As Executive Producer, Limitless X will participate in the event’s back-end financial economics tied to the global broadcast, while leveraging exposure to Netflix’s more than 325 million subscribers worldwide.

Jas Mathur, Chairman & CEO of Limitless X Holdings Inc. and CEO of Manny Pacquiao Promotions, stated, “Far more than just a rematch, this event is one of the largest global sporting spectacles of the decade. Our role as Executive Producer and back-end participant positions Limitless X not just inside the ring, but at the center of the global business architecture behind it.

“We are aiming high to dramatically build Limitless X’s earnings power in 2026 with strategic participation in high-impact global events that create brand equity, sustainable enterprise value, and ecosystem expansion opportunities across our subsidiaries. This fight does exactly that.”

Mathur continued, “This event is the convergence of sports, streaming, immersive venue technology, and global distribution. It exemplifies the type of scalable, platform-driven opportunity that aligns with our vision of integrating entertainment, wellness, digital commerce, and capital markets into one unified ecosystem.”

The Company expects the global visibility of this event to create cross-promotional opportunities across its subsidiaries, expand brand awareness, and strengthen its strategic positioning within the sports and entertainment sectors.

