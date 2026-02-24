Financial Industry Leader TruStage® to Issue Stablecoin for Credit Unions

TruStage Stablecoin (TSDA) issuer, TruStage, has relationships with 93% of credit unions nationwide 1

Offering aims to modernize digital payment infrastructure for an industry holding trillions in assets

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruStage®, a leading insurance and financial services provider, today announced the planned launch of TruStage Stablecoin (TSDA), a fully reserved U.S. dollar stablecoin solution from one of the most storied names within the credit union ecosystem. At its core, TSDA is designed to broaden access to digital payment infrastructure for community-based financial institutions.

A trusted partner of credit unions for more than 90 years, TruStage currently works with more than 93 percent of 4,300+ credit unions nationwide2, which collectively hold more than $2 trillion in assets3. TruStage Stablecoin will be among the very first stablecoins specific to community-based financial institutions and is supported by decades of industry relationships, financial strength, and operational excellence.

“In my career working with credit unions, I’ve never witnessed the level of engagement surrounding any technology advancement similar to what I’m seeing with stablecoin solutions right now,” said Brian Kaas, President and Managing Director of TruStage Ventures, the venture capital arm of TruStage. “The regulatory clarity of the GENIUS Act created a buzz among these institutions, who increasingly recognize stablecoins as a powerful payment rail for financial institutions rather than speculative crypto assets. We are working toward a collaborative stablecoin model where credit unions can thrive.”

Strategic partnership with Block Time Financial

TruStage Stablecoin is the product of a strategic collaboration between TruStage and Block Time Financial, a provider of blockchain solutions incorporating regulatory compliance into its technology.

TruStage will act as the issuer for TSDA.

Block Time Financial will provide blockchain infrastructure and operational support, including security protocols and digital account capabilities.

“We’re thrilled to see stablecoins gaining traction within financial institutions as an emerging payment infrastructure, yet one of the largest untapped segments is credit unions,” said Bruce Rosenheimer, CEO of Block Time Financial. “The strong history and trust TruStage has built with credit unions allows it to create a widely adopted solution for the whole industry. We are excited to be part of this endeavor.”

Modern Money Movement

Together, TruStage and Block Time aim to deliver a modern digital payment infrastructure for community-based financial institutions who increasingly expect instant, low-cost money movement and seamless integration for their institutions and members.

Expected use cases include:

Settlements and disbursements among credit unions

Faster funding for a variety of loan types

Quickly settling loan participations

More convenient access and lower fees for peer-to-peer transactions, bill pay and merchant purchases

Lower-friction cross-border payments, including for military members stationed abroad



Ready to Launch

TruStage is now recruiting credit unions to join its initial pilot launch of the program in the first half of 2026, with plans to expand eligibility to additional credit unions in the future. No entry fee is planned for participants.

“Stablecoins are changing how people and institutions move money, and they offer a valuable opportunity to expand access to financial services, which aligns with the TruStage mission,” said Terrance Williams, President and CEO of TruStage. “We’re committed to meeting partners and consumers where they are and creating innovative solutions to strengthen trust and inclusion in the digital economy.”

TruStage continues to explore operating structures that will benefit the credit union industry. Pending regulatory approvals, TruStage Stablecoin will be issued by an affiliate of TruStage, which has a strong financial standing that is rated “A” (Excellent) by AM Best4. TruStage will manage reserves with dedicated oversight, maintaining 1:1 cash backing for all issued stablecoins, ensuring stability and minimizing risk3.

Credit Unions interested in participating in the launch of TruStage Stablecoin can express interest here.

About TruStage

TruStage® is a financially strong insurance and financial services provider, built on the philosophy of people helping people, meeting the needs of middle-market consumers and the businesses that serve them since day one. We believe a brighter financial future should be accessible to everyone, and our products and solutions help people confidently make financial decisions that work for them at every stage of life. With a culture rooted and focused on creating a more equitable society and financial system, we are deeply committed to giving back to our communities and improving the lives of those we serve today, and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.trustage.com.

About Block Time Financial

Block Time Financial empowers credit unions, banks, and insurance companies to integrate next-generation digital asset products and services. Through its Digital Core Platform, Block Time provides the scalable infrastructure necessary to evolve traditional financial services into digital-native innovators.

Learn more at https://blocktimefinancial.com.

TruStage® is the marketing name for TruStage ® Financial Group, Inc. Its subsidiaries and affiliates. Corporate Headquarters 5910 Mineral Point Road, Madison, WI 53705.

© TruStage.

1Trustage Internal Data, Sales Navigator, May 2024. 2National Credit Union Administration, Quarterly Credit Union Data Summary, 2025 Q3. 3 National Credit Union Administration, Quarterly Credit Union Data Summary, 2025 Q3 4A.M. Best, 2024. CMFG Life Insurance Company is rated "A" (Excellent) as of December 2025 by A.M. Best, an independent rating service which evaluates financial stability and operating performance, year after year. An "A" rating is the third-highest of 16 ratings.

For more information:

Leah Huibregtse 608.665.6268 leah.huibregtse@TruStage.com