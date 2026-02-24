March Break at Little Canada: The Build-a-Tiny-Tree Workshop Helps Grow Real Forests

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This March Break, Little Canada is inviting families to unplug, get creative, and make a small act with a big impact. From March 16–20, guests can take part in the Build-a-Tiny-Tree Workshop, a hands-on experience where participants craft their own miniature tree, and help grow a real one in the process.

In partnership with BMO, every miniature tree built during the workshop will support the planting of a real tree in Canada through One Tree Planted.

Using similar materials and techniques employed by Little Canada’s skilled Makers to create the attraction’s detailed landscapes, guests of all ages, from curious kids to creative adults, will design and build their own tiny tree. Once complete, participants can choose to take their creation home as a keepsake or leave it behind to be planted within Little Canada in the future.

Make something tiny. Grow something real.

What to Expect

In this workshop, participants will:

Receive Your Own Materials to Build a Tree

Each participant receives all necessary materials to construct their miniature tree, including a tree armature, green shrubbery, glue, and more.

Be Guided by Our Creative Team

Little Canada’s friendly creative team will guide participants step by step, sharing tips, encouragement, and inspiration as each tiny tree comes to life.

Take Home Your Finished Tree

At the end of the session, participants can bring their miniature tree home or choose to leave it behind to be planted in Little Canada in the future.





Workshop Details

Dates: March 16–20

Times: 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. daily

Capacity: 30 spots per session

Duration: Approximately 60 minutes

Location: Event rooms inside Little Canada (across from the Little Ottawa Destination)

Admission: Workshop participation requires valid general admission to Little Canada. Guests who already have admission only need to purchase a $10 workshop ticket.

Workshop Price: $10 (plus general admission)

Passport Holders: Individual and Family Passport holders can log in to their portal to purchase workshop tickets at a special rate.

Suitable for ages 6+. Children 12 and under require adult supervision.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit LittleCanada.ca/marchbreakworkshop

Media Contact:

Meg McNabb

PR & Communications Lead

megm@little-canada.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b9d3a9d5-70bc-43b2-8159-98b0c6fb3516