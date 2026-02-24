ULUM Moab Redefines Desert Wellness for the 2026 Season With Enhanced Offerings and the Debut of its Massage Cave

DENVER, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ULUM Moab , the safari-inspired luxury outdoor resort from Under Canvas and a MICHELIN Key hotel, unveils a new era of desert wellness with the debut of its massage cave, a secluded sanctuary space carved into a natural cave. Nestled amid the sweeping red rock landscapes of southern Utah, ULUM Moab invites travelers to slow down, reconnect, and restore through thoughtfully designed experiences rooted in nature, ritual, and intentional luxury.

Expanded Wellness Experiences at ULUM Moab

Building on the restorative foundation of the new and unique massage offering, ULUM Moab now has a suite of wellness offerings designed to support balance through movement, mindfulness, recovery, and nourishment—each intentionally woven into the rhythm of desert life and intended to provide guests with a holistic wellness experience.

Massage Cave: Carved organically by nature, this striking rock cave sanctuary offers an immersive experience grounded in elemental beauty. The stone-carved chamber maintains a naturally balanced ambient temperature, creating an atmosphere of refined comfort within its tranquil, earth-embraced setting. Guests may enjoy Swedish, Deep Tissue, and Hot Stone therapies enhanced by luxurious Aesop massage oils, infused with botanical extracts and sophisticated aromas that deepen relaxation while nurturing the skin.

Through a new partnership with Stakt , guests enjoy complimentary access to functional mats and weights designed for stretching, strength, and recovery—available on the community yoga deck with sweeping views of Looking Glass Arch or in the privacy of Suite Tents.

Through a new partnership with , guests enjoy complimentary access to functional mats and weights designed for stretching, strength, and recovery—available on the community yoga deck with sweeping views of Looking Glass Arch or in the privacy of Suite Tents. Guided Practices: Sunrise and sunset yoga, sound baths, and meditation sessions are offered. June will feature guest instructor-in-residence Erika Polsinelli, founder of Evolve by Erika.

Sunrise and sunset yoga, sound baths, and meditation sessions are offered. June will feature guest instructor-in-residence founder of Evolve by Erika. Contrast Therapy Dipping Pools: On-property hot and cold dipping pools invite recovery through heat and cold exposure, set against sweeping red rock views.

On-property hot and cold dipping pools invite recovery through heat and cold exposure, set against sweeping red rock views. Evening Wind Down Ritual: Evening rituals now include a complimentary nightly wellness beverage available for guests.

Evening rituals now include a complimentary nightly wellness beverage available for guests. Nourishment: An onsite restaurant, along with an espresso and smoothie bar, further extends the resort’s holistic approach to wellbeing, supporting vitality, balance, and recovery through thoughtfully composed, seasonally inspired breakfast and dinner menus. Rooted in intentional ingredients, the culinary program highlights antioxidants like prickly pear, fermented elements such as kimchi and black garlic, and anti-inflammatory staples including turmeric. Standout offerings include the indulgent yet restorative Adaptogenic Mushroom Mocha, while morning rituals feature antioxidant-rich beverages like the Red Rock Refresher and the anti-inflammatory Fresh Start with sage and ginger.





“Together, the massage cave and the expanded wellness offerings mark a new chapter for ULUM—deepening the resort’s commitment to immersive, nature-driven luxury and wellbeing,” said Matt Gaghen, chief executive officer of Under Canvas. “Through thoughtful design, intentional partnerships, and the transformative power of place, ULUM Moab invites travelers to experience stillness, connection, and renewal in the heart of the desert.”

Reflecting the brand’s deep commitment to sustainability, ULUM Moab offers EV charging, is DarkSky certified, and adheres to dark sky principles in partnership with DarkSky International, its sole nonprofit beneficiary.

ULUM Moab is open for the 2026 season from March 26 to October 29. To learn more and book your stay at ULUM Moab, visit www.ulumresorts.com.

