Cordell & Cordell Names 15 Family Law Partners, Its Largest Leadership Class in 35 Years

St. Louis, Mo., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordell & Cordell, the nation’s largest family law firm, today named 15 of its family law attorneys as partners. This is the largest new cohort of partners in the firm’s 35-year history. The new partners were elected based on their consistent performance, demonstrated leadership, and ongoing commitment to their family law clients.

“We’re proud to welcome this exceptional group of attorneys to the partnership. They demonstrate mastery in the practice of family law and deep compassion for their clients—values that are essential to who we are as a firm,” said Joseph P. Breda, Chief Executive Officer of Cordell & Cordell. “Each of these new partners brings a unique perspective to their work with the firm, but they share the common commitment to providing outstanding counsel to clients facing the most difficult legal challenges of their lives.”

The newest Cordell & Cordell partners are:

Regional Partner:

Diana Megalla (Saddle Brook, N.J.)

District Partners:

Maura Boogay (Philadelphia, Pa.)

Stephanie Horton (Wilmington, N.C.)

Samantha Miller (Omaha, Neb.)

Jill Rosenthal (Pittsburgh, Pa.)

Cassie Screngi (Columbus, Ohio)

Litigation Partners:

Gregory Bittle (Edina, Minn.)

Danielle Kulik (Independence, Ohio)

Laura Langenburg (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

Daniel Lipsitz (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

Benjamin Lopatin (Sacramento, Calif.)

Lisa Moser (Greensboro, N.C.)

Asa Neff (Albany, N.Y.)

Aaron Pickelner (Houston, Texas)

Rachel Schmidt (Edwardsville, Ill.)

These promotions span multiple offices, underscoring Cordell & Cordell’s nationwide geographic reach. The partner election process is rigorous, highlighting the firm's commitment to developing future leaders who will continue to set the standard on quality, drive growth, and prioritize excellent client service.

For more information about Cordell & Cordell’s family law services, visit https://cordellcordell.com/practice-areas/ or call (866) 323-7529.

About Cordell & Cordell

Cordell & Cordell is America’s largest family law firm and a growing national provider of estate planning services. For over 35 years, Cordell & Cordell has been guiding clients through life’s toughest personal and family transitions with clarity, compassion, and confidence. Its dedicated attorneys advocate for clients in virtually every aspect of family law, including pre- and post-nuptial agreements, divorce, and child custody. In 2025, the firm expanded to include estate planning services in nine states, further protecting families’ finances and future. With nearly 100 offices nationwide and 2,600 Google Five-Star ratings, Cordell & Cordell provides tailored legal strategies, transparent communication, and a commitment to fighting for the best possible outcome for every client. For more information, please visit cordellcordell.com.

Attachment