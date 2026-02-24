PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

24 February 2026

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together “PDMRs”)

The PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan

This announcement includes details in respect of the monthly acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”) made on 23 February 2026 in respect of those PDMRs who are participants in the SIP, as set out below, including the following Executive Directors:

PDMR Partnership Shares Purchased



Date: 23 February 2026



Purchase Price: £5.57 Matching Shares



Date: 23 February 2026



Nicholas Wiles 23 23 David Robert Harding 23 23



The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

ENQUIRIES:

PayPoint plc

Bernadette Young, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0) 7712 648443

Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer

+44 (0)7919 488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Julian Coghlan Simon Coles Ben Ford David Robert Harding Samantha Holden Mark Latham Tanya Murphy Stephen O’Neill Christopher Paul Anthony Sappor Josephine Toolan Katy Wilde Nicholas Wiles Nicholas Williams 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR PDMR PDMR Chief Financial Officer PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR Chief Executive Officer PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint plc b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence



ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93





b) Nature of the transaction Shares purchased pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.



c)























































Price(s) and volume(s)























































Price(s) Volume(s) 1. £5.57 22 2. £5.57 22 3. £5.57 23 4. £5.57 23 5. £5.57 22 6. £5.57 22 7. £5.57 22 8. £5.57 23 9. £5.57 22 10. £5.57 22 11. £5.57 22 12. £5.57 22 13. £5.57 23 14. £5.57 18 d)























































Aggregated information







- Volume

- Price

- Total























































Aggregate Volume(s) Aggregate Price(s) Aggregate Total 1. 22 £5.57 £122.54 2. 22 £5.57 £122.54 3. 23 £5.57 £128.11 4. 23 £5.57 £128.11 5. 22 £5.57 £122.54 6. 22 £5.57 £122.54 7. 22 £5.57 £122.54 8. 23 £5.57 £128.11 9. 22 £5.57 £122.54 10. 22 £5.57 £122.54 11. 22 £5.57 £122.54 12. 22 £5.57 £122.54 13. 23 £5.57 £128.11 14. 18 £5.57 £100.26 e) Date of the transaction 23 February 2026 f) Place of the transaction XLON





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Julian Coghlan Simon Coles Ben Ford David Robert Harding Samantha Holden Mark Latham Tanya Murphy Stephen O’Neill Christopher Paul Anthony Sappor Josephine Toolan Katy Wilde Nicholas Wiles Nicholas Williams 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR PDMR PDMR Chief Financial Officer PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR Chief Executive Officer PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint Plc b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence



ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93





b) Nature of the transaction Matching shares issued pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan. c)























































Price(s) and volume(s)























































Price(s) Volume(s) 1. Nil 22 2. Nil 22 3. Nil 23 4. Nil 23 5. Nil 22 6. Nil 22 7. Nil 22 8. Nil 23 9. Nil 22 10. Nil 22 11. Nil 22 12. Nil 22 13. Nil 23 14. Nil 18 d)























































Aggregated information







- Volume

- Price

- Total























































Aggregate Volume(s) Aggregate Price(s) Aggregate Total 1. 22 Nil n/a 2. 22 Nil n/a 3. 23 Nil n/a 4. 23 Nil n/a 5. 22 Nil n/a 6. 22 Nil n/a 7. 22 Nil n/a 8. 23 Nil n/a 9. 22 Nil n/a 10. 22 Nil n/a 11. 22 Nil n/a 12. 22 Nil n/a 13. 23 Nil n/a 14. 18 Nil n/a e) Date of the transaction 23 February 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue



