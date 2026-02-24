The Crump Group Inc. announces Jeff Crump as President, Signaling Dynamic Growth Ahead

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mississauga, ON— February 24, 2026 – The Crump Group is pleased and excited to announce the appointment of Jeff Crump as President of the organization effective February 12, 2026. For the past year and a half, Jeff has been supporting the company by transforming supply chain and operations and will now spearhead and lead Crumps into the next exciting chapter of growth and strategic vision as President.

“I am honored to step into the role of President at The Crump Group and to work alongside our talented team,” said Jeff Crump. “I look forward to strengthening operations, expanding our market presence and continuing to deliver exceptional products to our retail partners and pet parents across North America. The opportunity to help shape the next chapter of growth for our family business is both a privilege and a responsibility I take to heart.”

With over three decades of executive leadership experience spanning multinational retailers, global manufacturers, and complex omnichannel organizations, Jeff brings a new level of strategic discipline, operational rigor, and vision to The Crump Group.

“Jeff and I have been inspired by each other’s journeys since high school,” said Joe Crump, Jeff’s brother and Chairman of The Crump Group. “While Jeff built deep expertise along the corporate path and I pursued the entrepreneurial route, we’ve always shared a belief in building something meaningful. Jeff’s leadership will strengthen the foundation of The Crump Group and provide the expertise necessary to achieve both short and long-term objectives.”

“Jeff understands our journey, from the earliest days in the garage to the scaled organization we are today, and he brings a deep appreciation for our culture and the complexity of our operations. With his proven leadership experience, strategic insight, and unwavering belief in our people, our products, and our long-term vision, we are confident Jeff will lead us into our next phase of growth and evolution. We are incredibly fortunate to have someone of his caliber stepping into the role of President,” shared Margot Crump, CEO.

About The Crump Group Inc.

The Crump Group is family owned and operated, producing all natural, gently dehydrated single and limited ingredient pet treats since 2006. Core brands include Crumps’ Naturals®, Caledon Farms® & Dog Delights. The company also produces many private brands which are sold and distributed across North America. The Crump Group's pet products are currently available at major retailers such as Costco®, PetSmart®, Pet Valu®, Walmart®, Loblaws®, Publix® and Target® to name a few. Visit www.thecrumpgroup.ca

