Challenged Athletes Foundation Celebrates CAF-Supported Athletes as Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games Begin March 6

The next chapter of winter sports is here, and the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) is proud to celebrate athletes supported through its grant and community programs as the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games open on March 6–15, 2026, with the Opening Ceremony at Arena di Verona.

CAF-supported athletes are preparing to compete at the highest level of winter sport, bringing with them years of training, resilience, and access to the resources and support that make high-performance sport possible. The Games are expected to feature over 650 athletes across 79 medal events in six sports: Para alpine skiing, Para biathlon, Para cross-country skiing, Para ice hockey, Para snowboard, and wheelchair curling.

CAF’s impact spans the Paralympic movement and on Team USA, it runs deep: more than 55% of Team USA athletes at the Milano Cortina Paralympic Games had received support from CAF at some point in their athletic journey.

CAF supports athletes with physical disabilities at every stage of their journey through grants, clinics, mentorship, and community. From first access to sport to competing on the world stage, that support helps build confidence, independence, and long-term participation in sport. The Paralympic Games represent one moment in that broader journey.

“The Paralympics showcase the power of the human spirit, and the athletic performances we will witness will change perceptions of what is humanly possible,” said Bob Babbitt, CAF Co-Founder. “A greater impact is the next generation of athletes with disabilities who will be watching closely, on the heels of the heroes competing this year.”

CAF Athlete Spotlights

CAF will be celebrating all CAF-supported athletes competing at Milano Cortina 2026 and is spotlighting four athletes whose journeys reflect the impact of access, support, and opportunity in sport.

• Andrew Kurka (Palmer, Alaska)

Sport: Para Alpine Skiing

Bio: Andrew Kurka is a fearless sit-skier who turned a life-changing ATV accident at age 13 into one of Team USA’s most dynamic Para alpine careers. The crash caused a spinal cord injury (paraplegia), but Andrew rebuilt his athletic identity on snow, earning Paralympic medals and becoming known for attacking speed events with confidence and control. A two-time Winter Paralympian and Paralympic medalist, Andrew’s journey reflects the long arc from early access to elite performance and the belief it takes to keep pushing what’s next.

• Dani Aravich (Boise, Idaho)

Sport: Para Nordic Skiing (Para Biathlon & Para Cross-Country skiing)

Bio: Dani Aravich is a standing Para Nordic athlete who competes with a congenital upper limb difference (born without her left hand/forearm) and has become a powerful voice for the Paralympic movement on and off the course. A Summer and Winter Paralympian, Dani has translated years of endurance training into elite racing in biathlon and cross-country, bringing grit, speed, and perspective to every start. Her story is about belonging and momentum, proof that when athletes get access early and support is sustained, confidence grows and goals keep expanding.

• Josh Sweeney (Boise, Idaho)

Sport: Para Biathlon

Bio: Josh Sweeney is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran whose life changed in Afghanistan when an IED explosion led to the amputation of both legs above the knee. What followed became one of the most enduring comeback stories in Paralympic sport: Josh became a Paralympic gold medalist (sled hockey) and a two-time Winter Paralympian, then expanded into endurance and outdoor competition, including Para Nordic and other elite disciplines. A CAF Ambassador and Operation Rebound athlete, Josh’s journey is defined by resilience and leadership, showing what happens when opportunity meets determination, year after year.

• Kendall Gretsch (Downers Grove, Illinois)

Sport: Para Nordic Skiing (Para Biathlon & Para Cross-Country skiing)

Bio: Kendall Gretsch was born with spina bifida and has become one of the most accomplished multi-sport athletes in the Paralympic movement. Competing in both Winter and Summer Paralympics, Kendall has collected medals across seasons, proving that excellence isn’t tied to one event, one sport, or one stage. On snow, she’s a proven champion in biathlon and cross-country, combining precision, power, and relentless focus.

The athletes highlighted here represent just a portion of the CAF community at the 2026 Winter Paralympics. Each journey is unique, shaped by access to equipment, training, and a supportive network. CAF’s mission is to ensure that athletes with physical disabilities have the resources and opportunities they need to participate fully in sport, pursue their goals, and inspire others. These athletes show what is possible at the Winter Paralympics when opportunity and access are prioritized.

The Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games run March 6–15, 2026. Follow the Games at https://www.paralympic.org/milano-cortina-2026 and discover how your support helps turn first grants into world-stage moments at: https://www.challengedathletes.org/paralympics/

About Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) stands as a global leader in empowering individuals with physical disabilities to embrace vibrant, active lives. CAF firmly believes that engaging in physical activity fosters self-esteem, encourages independence, and enriches the quality of life. CAF has been at the forefront of the adaptive sports movement for more than three transformative decades, catalyzing change and redefining possibilities. Since 1994, CAF has raised more than $191 million and fulfilled over 52,000 grants for athletes with physical disabilities across all 50 states and 70+ countries, impacting another 60,000 individuals annually through its outreach efforts. From providing essential equipment like handcycles to offering mentorship and encouragement, CAF's mission is clear: to provide opportunities and support to those who aspire to lead active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, please visit www.challengedathletes.org.

