IKO Recognized for 40 Years of Membership with the Quebec Master Roofing Association

Gatineau, Quebec, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IKO has been recognized for 40 years of membership with the Quebec Master Roofing Association (QMRA) during the Association’s Convention and Annual General Meeting, held February 4–6, 2026, at the Hilton Lac-Leamy.

“For four decades, IKO has been proud to support the QMRA and the roofing industry across Quebec,” said Derek Piszczatowski, Technical Sales Manager - Greater Montreal Area, IKO North America. “Long-term relationships like this are essential to fostering collaboration, supporting innovation, and strengthening the industry.”

The QMRA, a recognized leader within the Canadian Roofing Contractors Association, serves as a trusted resource for roofing professionals and sets the benchmark for professionalism, training, and technical excellence. Each year, the Association honors members who reach milestones of 20, 30, 40, 50, or 60 years of membership.

Marc Savard, General Manager of the QMRA, said “For 40 years, IKO has demonstrated a strong commitment not only to our Association but to the roofing industry as a whole. We are proud to collaborate with members like IKO in advancing the quality and professionalism that define our industry.”

This milestone reflects the importance of long-term associations in strengthening the roofing industry in Quebec. By maintaining a close, collaborative relationship with the QMRA, IKO has helped promote professionalism, share technical expertise, and support the growth of skilled contractors. As a family-owned company, IKO is committed to contributing to the industry’s future, supporting local communities, and delivering high-quality roofing solutions serving homeowners and businesses for generations to come.

About IKO

IKO is a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets. A vertically integrated company, IKO operates more than 35 manufacturing plants throughout North America and Europe. IKO is a family-owned business established in 1951.

www.iko.com/na

www.iko.com/comm/

About the Quebec Master Roofing Association (QMRA)

The Quebec Master Roofing Association (QMRA) is a nonprofit professional organization representing roofing contractors throughout Quebec established in 1966. Recognized as a leader within the Canadian Roofing Contractors Association, QMRA promotes high standards of professionalism, technical expertise, training, and safety.

https://amcq.qc.ca/













