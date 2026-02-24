Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE)

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Lakeland Industries, Inc. (“Lakeland” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LAKE) securities between December 1, 2023, and December 9, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Lakeland was experiencing significant, sustained issues with its Pacific Helmets and Jolly businesses, including, inter alia, shipping-related delays, production issues, and slower than expected rollout of new products; (ii) accordingly, Defendants overstated the anticipated and actual positive impact of these businesses on Lakeland’s financial results, as well as the overall strength and quality of Pacific Helmets’ and Jolly’s respective operations; (iii) Lakeland’s business and financial results were significantly deteriorating because of, inter alia, tariff-related headwinds and timing, certification delays, and material flow issues in its acquired businesses; (iv) accordingly, Defendants overstated the strength of their tariff mitigation measures and SSQ M&A strategy; (v) as a result of all the foregoing issues, Defendants’ financial guidance was unreliable; and (vi) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Lakeland should contact the Firm prior to the April 24, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .