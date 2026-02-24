EmblemHealth and Mae Health Announce Partnership to Give Members Access to Pregnancy and Postpartum Digital Health Support and Community-Based Doulas

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmblemHealth has launched a new maternal health partnership with digital health platform Mae Health (“Mae”) to expand access to high-quality, culturally-responsive pregnancy and postpartum care for Medicaid members. Through this collaboration, eligible EmblemHealth members have access to Mae’s digital platform and to certified, community-based doulas as a covered benefit.

Through Mae’s digital platform, EmblemHealth members are matched with doulas who offer physical, emotional, and informational support throughout all stages of pregnancy. Mae also provides expectant and new mothers with symptom tracking, real-time issue escalation support, personalized care, culturally congruent resources, and interactive education. Among participating EmblemHealth members, early engagement shows members are using digital check-ins and doula support to raise health concerns and social care needs, reinforcing continuous engagement throughout pregnancy and postpartum.

Poor maternal health outcomes take an enormous physical and emotional toll on women and their families. Black women in the state of New York have a disproportionately high maternal mortality rate of 51.6 deaths per 100,000 live births.1 In New York City alone, Black women are twelve times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women. Furthermore, Black women in NYC experience severe maternal morbidity conditions from lack of adequate care at a rate of 457 cases per 10,000 live births.2

“How people engage with pregnancy and postpartum care is critical, especially now, when regulatory shifts raise questions about access in the future,” said Jacqueline Prince, associate vice president of Medicaid product strategy at EmblemHealth. “Ensuring that every pregnancy has the support and advocacy it deserves begins with addressing the current gaps. By expanding access to digital tools and community-based support through partners like Mae, EmblemHealth is advancing its commitment to addressing health disparities in Black women.”

By connecting members with a local doula for virtual and in-person pregnancy and birth education, emotional support, labor and delivery support, lactation support, and help with postpartum services, this partnership aims to reduce the disproportionate pregnancy-related deaths and complications among those at the highest risk.

“Mae could not be more excited to partner with EmblemHealth to create more equitable maternal health outcomes for our mothers in New York,” says Maya Hardigan, Mae’s CEO. “Our collaboration will drive broader access to the clinically established interventions that have been shown to improve pregnancy experiences and outcomes, particularly for Black mothers. And as a resident of the city myself, this partnership has significant meaning.”

Doula services, like those included in Mae’s solution, are shown to improve maternal health outcomes and reduce complications and unnecessary interventions, while driving down costs for the broader healthcare ecosystem.

1 “Maternal Mortality - New York State Department of Health.” New York State Department of Health, Nov. 2025, www.health.ny.gov/community/adults/women/maternal_mortality/.

2 ”Maternal Mortality and Severe Maternal Morbidity Surveillance.” New York City Health Department, www.nyc.gov/site/doh/data/data-sets/maternal-morbidity-mortality-surveillance.page.