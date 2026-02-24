Hitachi Rail SelTrac™ to enter revenue service for SEPTA’s Media-Sharon Hill Line

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) announced the start of revenue service for its newest Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) digital signaling system upgrade on the Media–Sharon Hill Line. The newly integrated Hitachi Rail CBTC system will help to modernize one of the last remaining interurban trolley systems in the United States.

The upgrade will serve approximately 11.9 miles of light-rail trolley service from the 69th Street Transportation Center to communities in Media and Sharon Hill. The system will utilize overhead electrification and trolley-gauge tracks, while also replacing aging signal systems.

Technological Innovation Highlights

Upgraded SelTrac™ technology will provide higher system capacity with improved performance state-of-the art data analytics, lower capital investment and lifecycle costs, and flexible and scalable architecture.

with state-of-the art data analytics, lower capital investment and lifecycle costs, and flexible and scalable architecture. New automatic train protection and automatic train supervision technology, designed to enforce operational speed limits and prevent unsafe train movements for real-time monitoring.

Built-in wayside transponders and onboard sensors are equipped with high-resolution vehicle location, supporting vital processes and ensuring reliable on-board operations.





An Update for Commuters

“This modern upgrade to SEPTA’s trolley system is a testament to Pennsylvania’s continued investment in transportation revitalization. Our advanced technology will help to deliver modern and reliable onboard operations, that will meet passenger needs for decades to come,” said Joseph Pozza President of Hitachi Rail USA. “Our partnership with SEPTA and the state of Pennsylvania is yet another example of Hitachi Rail’s commitment to advancing transportation across the United States.”

Massimo Esposito, Senior Director, Technology Management, Hitachi Rail in North America added, “Hitachi’s state-of-the-art SelTrac™ technology will truly aid in revolutionizing operations for SEPTA’s Media-Sharon Hill line – enhancing passenger experience, ensuring reliable journeys for daily passengers from start to finish.”

Innovation in Pittsburgh

In Pittsburgh, Hitachi Rail in North America has been delivering rail solutions for over 100 years originally founded (Union Switch & Signal) in 1881. Through the end of the century and into the 1900s, Hitachi Rail has pioneered innovations in railway signaling, including:

The first power interlocking system in 1882

The first electro-pneumatic automatic train stop system in 1901

The first inductive train control system in 1923

The first digital rail yard control system in 1970





With a rich history in the foreground and proven innovation at the forefront, Hitachi Rail continues to make significant investments in passenger and freight rail transportation across North America – helping every passenger, customer, and community enjoy the benefits of more connected, seamless, and sustainable transport.

This Monday’s announcement marks the completion of the Hitachi Rail SelTrac™ rollout for the Media-Sharon Hill line, seamlessly integrating with current operations.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT(Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi contributes to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates globally in four sectors – Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries – and the Strategic SIB Business Unit for new growth businesses. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi generates value from integrating data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2024 (ended March 31, 2025) totaled 9,783.3 billion yen, with 618 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 280,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.com.

About Hitachi Rail

Hitachi Rail is committed to driving the transition to sustainable mobility and has a clear focus on partnering with customers to rethink mobility. Its mission is to help every passenger, customer, and community enjoy the benefits of more connected, smooth, and sustainable transportation.

With a turnover of more than €7 billion and 24,000 employees in more than 50 countries, Hitachi Rail is a reliable partner for the world's best transport companies. The company's presence is global, but the company is local, with success based on developing local talent and investing in people and communities.

Its international expertise and experience cover every part of urban ecosystems, main lines and freight railways, from high-quality production and maintenance of rolling stock to digital signaling, payment systems and smart operations.

Hitachi Rail, famous for Japan's iconic high-speed train, leverages the digital and artificial intelligence expertise of Hitachi Group companies to accelerate innovation and develop new technologies. ​

For more information, visit the hitachirail.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Yinka Robinson, Head of Public Affairs and External Communications

PHONE: 412.328.3416

EMAIL: Yinka.Robinson@hitachirail.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78554e73-34c3-4d5b-b927-067a385af36c