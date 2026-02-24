EXL announces speaker roster for AI in Action Americas virtual event – accelerating enterprise AI from pilot to impact

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, announced the speaker lineup for its upcoming AI in Action Americas virtual event on March 11 from 10-11 a.m. EDT.

The annual forum convenes prominent business and technology leaders to reveal the latest innovations making agentic AI a reality for modern enterprises.

Featured speaker and topics and agenda include:

Welcome: Guy Adami, senior contributor, CNBC’s Fast Money and co-founder, RiskReversal Media and Vivek Jetley, EXL president and head of insurance and healthcare and life sciences, will discuss the latest enterprise data and agentic AI technologies that are shaping the future of business.

Guy Adami, senior contributor, CNBC’s Fast Money and co-founder, RiskReversal Media and Vivek Jetley, EXL president and head of insurance and healthcare and life sciences, will discuss the latest enterprise data and agentic AI technologies that are shaping the future of business. Keynote: EXL Chairman and CEO Rohit Kapoor will speak with Jon McNeill, former president of Telsa, former COO of Lyft and CEO of DVx Ventures. This session will explore how agentic AI is transforming industries, organizations and lives. They will share insights and their experiences on rethinking strategy, embedding AI into operations and building the data and talent required to scale effectively.

EXL Chairman and CEO Rohit Kapoor will speak with Jon McNeill, former president of Telsa, former COO of Lyft and CEO of DVx Ventures. This session will explore how agentic AI is transforming industries, organizations and lives. They will share insights and their experiences on rethinking strategy, embedding AI into operations and building the data and talent required to scale effectively. Solutions Spotlight: Anand “Andy” Logani, EXL’s chief data and AI officer will be joined by EXL AI experts to highlight and demonstrate how new EXL solutions are making AI real for businesses.

Anand “Andy” Logani, EXL’s chief data and AI officer will be joined by EXL AI experts to highlight and demonstrate how new EXL solutions are making AI real for businesses. Fireside chat: Guy Adami will moderate a session that will share practical insights on how enterprises can move from experimentation to execution, discussing how to operationalize AI at scale, integrate agentic capabilities into core systems and build governance and talent required to turn AI innovation into real business impact. The session features: Darshan Kantak, head of applied AI, Google Vivek Jetley, president and head of insurance and healthcare and life sciences, EXL

Guy Adami will moderate a session that will share practical insights on how enterprises can move from experimentation to execution, discussing how to operationalize AI at scale, integrate agentic capabilities into core systems and build governance and talent required to turn AI innovation into real business impact. The session features: Fireside chat: Kathleen Wiener, vice president of data management at EXL will moderate a session that will examine how organizations are modernizing their data foundations to enable agentic AI, leverage automation for data management and prepare for the next wave of AI-driven innovation. The session features: Barry Dauber, vice president, GenAI go-to-market, Databricks Paul Hampton, head of strategic insights, data and analytics, Transamerica Sidd Shenoy, vice president, advanced technology, Wolter Kluwer

Kathleen Wiener, vice president of data management at EXL will moderate a session that will examine how organizations are modernizing their data foundations to enable agentic AI, leverage automation for data management and prepare for the next wave of AI-driven innovation. The session features:



Attendees will gain practical insights on how these advanced AI systems are reimagining data, intelligence and workflows to achieve scalable and measurable business outcomes. Registration is open now for all sessions: March 11 (Americas), March 18 (EMEA) and March 24 (APAC) by registering here.

“This event is about shifting the conversation from potential to performance,” said Vishal Chhibbar, executive vice president, chief growth officer and head of international growth markets at EXL. “Agentic AI is fundamentally reimagining how data, intelligence and workflows come together. This year’s event brings together visionary leaders, practitioners and partners who are showing how to embed AI into the core of the enterprise to drive innovation, resilience and growth.”

To learn more about AI in Action and to register, visit here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 63,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to maintain and grow client demand, our ability to hire and retain sufficiently trained employees, and our ability to accurately estimate and/or manage costs, rising interest rates, rising inflation and recessionary economic trends, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

Contact

Media

Keith Little

media.relations@exlservice.com