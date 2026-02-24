DCPSC Invests $3M in Solar Aggregation Project to Bring More Solar to the District

Washington, DC, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia (Commission) awarded a $3 million contract to Ecogy Energy (Ecogy) in partnership with Ecosuite. This pilot project is part of the Commission’s PowerPathDC Initiative (Formal Case No. 1130) focusing on modernizing the District’s energy delivery system. The PowerPath DC Pilot Projects Governance Board, established by the DC Public Service Commission, selects and recommends innovative energy pilot projects that support a modern, sustainable, and resilient energy grid with equitable access for all District residents.

“This is a big win for the District. This pilot project has the potential to deploy solar power into the District that uses advanced inverter technology to keep the grid more stable and reliable. We want to demonstrate how innovation and thoughtful coordination can deliver real benefits for District residents,” said Commission Chairman Emile Thompson. “It's all about cutting carbon emissions, making renewable power more accessible to DC residents and showing the Commission's commitment to innovative solutions for a sustainable energy future.”

By leveraging existing Ecogy-owned solar systems at three locations across the District, the initiative will enhance these projects with secure, advanced software and bi-directional communications capabilities. In addition, during the pilot, energy-efficient building technologies, battery storage, and electric vehicle charging stations supporting transportation electrification will be installed at these locations where appropriate. This pilot approach aims to show how using this array of distributed energy resources (DERs) with an enhanced digital communication infrastructure, including real-time, two-way communication, can increase grid flexibility.

By coordinating these DERs, the project has the potential to strengthen the District’s electric grid, reduce strain during peak demand, and reduce interconnection costs. The goal is to improve reliability during extreme weather events while expanding access to clean energy solutions and make sure that residents, in a variety of communities, can possibly benefit from a cleaner, resilient energy system.

Ecogy Energy and Ecosuite will combine their expertise in clean energy development and advanced grid technology to deliver this pilot. Ecogy will manage the operation and maintenance of DER aggregation while Ecosuite's open-source platform enables secure integration and optimization. Together, their experience operating DERs at scale allows the project to function as a coordinated, flexible system that strengthens the grid and expands access to clean energy. While designed as a pilot, the Commission anticipates the aggregation will continue beyond the pilot period, delivering long-term benefits to District residents and the local energy grid.

Learn more about the Commission’s PowerPathDC Initiative on the website. Companies interested in future procurement opportunities are encouraged to join the DCPSC Bidder’s List.

The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia is an independent agency established by Congress in 1913 to regulate electric, natural gas, and telecommunications companies in the District of Columbia.

###