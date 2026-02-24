Newsweek Responds to Ongoing Meritless and Burdensome Litigation

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek today responded again to ongoing attempts by IBT Media, Olivet, and their affiliates to relitigate previously adjudicated claims through media platforms rather than through the courts.

Over the past several years—including throughout 2023, 2024, and 2025—multiple claims brought against Newsweek, CEO Dev Pragad, its leadership, and its journalists have been dismissed or significantly narrowed by the courts. Despite those outcomes, IBT and related parties have continued filing new motions and suits, recycling allegations already addressed by past judicial rulings.

Despite repeated judicial review and dismissals, related narratives continue to surface across affiliated media platforms and online forums, advancing claims that have already been tested in court. Public repetition does not reopen matters already addressed through the legal process.

“Legal disputes are resolved in court, not by recycling allegations across owned media platforms, and we remain confident in the strength of our legal position,” a Newsweek spokesperson said.

Since late 2025, additional motions have been filed seeking rulings on issues already scrutinized by the courts. Newsweek has responded accordingly and continues to pursue appropriate remedies where necessary. Newsweek is also awaiting a ruling from the court on damages in its case against IBT Media. Newsweek is seeking almost $10 million in damages from Newsweek payments made on behalf of IBT Media for IBT’s failure to pay payroll taxes.

Newsweek will not litigate its case in the media and will continue to defend itself vigorously in court.

