Research in carrot and cherry crops to strengthen local food security

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As climate change continues to disrupt Canada’s agricultural stability, Genome British Columbia (Genome BC) is funding two research collaborations to protect the future of our food. By applying genomic data to the early stages of carrot and cherry breeding, researchers will help BC growers to adapt and stay competitive in a rapidly changing environmental and economic climate.

“Pairing genomic tools with grower and sector insights cuts years off the timeline to climate-ready crops,” says Dr. Federica Di Palma, Genome BC's Chief Scientific Officer and Vice President, Research and Innovation. “These projects will strengthen local food security and ensure a more resilient economy for British Columbia.”

Cultivating new cherry varieties

British Columbia produces 95% of Canada’s cherries. In 2024, the country exported more than 1,000 metric tons of cherries, valued at over $12 million. However, recent production declines due to extreme weather events are seriously impacting the industry.

A solution is to breed new cherry varieties with stable production under the shifting environmental pressures in the region. Traditional methods of cultivation, however, can take up to 30 years, a timeline that is simply too slow for today’s climate reality.

A collaboration between Dr. Letitia Da Ros, a genomics research scientist from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC), and Erin Wallich, an Intellectual Property Manager from Summerland Varieties Corp. is using genomics to dramatically shorten this timeframe.

The team at AAFC will validate new genomic technologies that can induce early flowering and shorten the decades-long breeding process. They believe that this can lead to greater access to new varieties that can adapt to a rapidly changing climate.

“We are hoping for new varieties bred to handle regional stress, even during temperature extremes,” states Dr. Da Ros, the project’s Lead Researcher, “while also working toward staggered fruit production to ensure cherries are available throughout the growing season.”

Wallich brings expertise in commercialization to the table. “Currently, 36 cherry varieties grown worldwide are Canadian Intellectual Property, generating millions of dollars in royalties each year. These revenues are reinvested into new technologies, variety development and commercialization efforts that help to maintain BC’s competitive edge globally.”

Seeding local knowledge into local carrots

This project aims to increase seed diversity and provide BC carrot growers with varieties that are suitable for BC’s organic growing conditions and climate. It is led by Professor Loren Rieseberg from the University of British Columbia and Aabir Dey from SeedChange, a charitable nonprofit that supports farmers and seed research projects worldwide.

This team will identify genetic markers in wild and traditional varieties of carrots that are associated with the adaptation to various stresses, including water shortages, heat and low-nutrient soils. These markers will be used to improve locally developed carrot varieties, making the plants better at handling stress, such as extreme temperature or drought.

Through SeedChange, the researchers partner with the Canadian Organic Vegetable Project, a network of farmers and seed growers who will participate in the breeding process and provide feedback based on their experiences. This connection also reduces the lag between varietal release and adoption.

“We’re making the most of the inherent knowledge that local farmers have and want them to lead in variety development,” Dey says. “They know what works best on their farms and the flavour and appearance traits that contribute to marketability. We will assess their feedback alongside characteristics like yield, weed competition and how seeds germinate.”

Ultimately, the team wants to provide better seed choices to growers based on location. Using varieties suited to specific regions and environments can reduce the use of fertilizer and pesticides, thus supporting the growing organics industry in BC.

“Most vegetable seeds used in Canada are bred internationally,” explains Professor Rieseberg. “This is an opportunity to increase our local breeding capacity, give BC a competitive edge and reduce our reliance on international suppliers.”

These collaborations represent a vital investment in local food security, boosting the provincial economy by helping BC growers produce the resilient crops needed for tomorrow.

About Genome British Columbia

Genome BC is a not-for-profit organization that has advanced genomics research and innovation for 25 years, growing a world-class life sciences sector in BC and delivering sustainable benefits for British Columbia, Canada and beyond. Genome BC has attracted over $1.1 billion in direct co-investment to the province, which has contributed to funding more than 600 genomics research and innovation projects. These initiatives enhance healthcare and address environmental and natural resource challenges, improving the lives of British Columbians. Genome BC also integrates genomics into society by supporting responsible research and innovation and fostering an understanding and appreciation of the life sciences among educators, students and the public.

Contact:

Genie Tay, Communications Specialist, Genome BC

gtay@genomebc.ca

604.895.0663