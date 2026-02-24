Courageous Amanda Finds Faith: A Heartfelt Journey of Strength and Hope for Young Hearts in Hospitals

Charleston, SC, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Does God See My Tears? is a heartwarming children's tale that captures the emotional journey of Amanda, a ten-year-old girl facing a serious heart condition. As she prepares for surgery, Amanda is engulfed by fear and sadness, questioning whether God sees her tears and understands her pain. This poignant story, told in verse, invites young readers to explore themes of faith, comfort, and divine assurance amidst health struggles.



In the sterile environment of the hospital, Amanda finds solace in her beloved teddy bear, a soft companion that offers her comfort. As she steels herself for the operation, her doctor’s gentle, faith-filled words remind her that she is not alone—God is by her side. This reassurance brings Amanda a sense of peace, guiding her into a restful slumber before her surgery.



Does God See My Tears? is a tender exploration of a child's experience with fear and faith, pain and peace. It beautifully encapsulates the complex emotions children face in hospitals, serving as a beacon of hope for young readers navigating similar experiences. The book's strong faith undertones nurture spirituality and foster comfort during life's uncertainties.



Key themes include:

- The power of faith in overcoming fear

- The importance of companionship during difficult times

- The resilience and courage of children in the face of adversity

- The comforting presence of God in moments of distress



Mandie Hipple structures the narrative to resonate deeply with both children and adults, reminding us that faith can be a source of strength during challenging times. What will Amanda discover about her faith as she faces her greatest fears?



Does God See My Tears? is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.



About the Author: Mandie Hipple, originally from Lancaster, PA, is a children’s author who found her love for reading through the rhythmic style of Dr. Seuss. This influence is clearly seen in her rhyming prose. Now residing in North Georgia, Mandie shares her home with her husband, two cats, and the foster children they warmly welcome. Her book, Does God See My Tears? stems from her own experience as a child dealing with a congenital heart problem. This book, infused with strong faith themes, offers comfort to young readers coping with health issues or hospital visits, by addressing medical fears and uncertainties. It would be a great addition to any children’s hospital library or for a child dealing with medical issues.

