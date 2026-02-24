North America Pasta Market Forecast and Company Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring Ebro Foods, General Mills, Campbell Soup, Conagra Foods, Unilever, Treehouse Foods, Nestle, Kraft Heinz

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Pasta Market Report by Type, Raw Material, Distribution Channel, Countries and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The North America pasta market is expected to witness notable growth from US$ 6.48 billion in 2025 and reach US$ 8.91 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.05% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033. Some of the factors contributing to this growth are increased demand for convenient meal options, a raise in health awareness, and availability of a wide range of products for different dietary preferences. The market is likely to further expand over the forecast period.

Growth Driver in the North America Pasta Market



Increasing demand for convenience and ready-to-cook foods

The growing preference for convenient, time-saving food options is the major driver of the North America pasta market. As many working professionals and students have busy lives, they tend to eat quick and easy-to-prepare meals. Pasta just fits into this category as it is versatile, affordable, and requires minimal preparation time. Availability of pre-cooked, instant, and microwaveable pasta is further supporting demand.

Consumers increasingly view pasta both as a comfort food and a healthy base for diverse culinary creations when paired with vegetables or lean proteins. Oct 2025, It's Skinny has launched ready-to-eat pasta meals made from a high-fiber, low-carb plant. The meals feature gluten-free noodles and organic cheese blends, with preparation taking five minutes for the pasta and three to four minutes for the sauce. They come in three flavors: Truffle Parm, Cacio e Pepe, and Velvety Cheddar, and are low-calorie and low-sodium.

Product Innovation and Health-Oriented Varieties

Health consciousness and dietary diversification are significantly boosting innovation in the North America pasta market. The launches of new varieties include whole grain, gluten-free, organic, and high-protein pasta types to cater to the evolving nutritional preferences of health-conscious consumers. As the awareness of healthy carbohydrates and dietary fiber intake continues to grow among people, consumers are moving away from the traditional refined flour-based pasta toward products made from chickpeas, lentils, quinoa, and other alternative grains.

Clean-label and plant-based product trends enhance the market appeal among fitness-conscious and vegan consumers. Enhanced packaging and fortified products, apart from including added vitamins and minerals, expand the market's scope. October 2025, Mill Valley Pasta Co. has launched a new shape called Ponte d'Oro, which is inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge. Its Italian name translates to "The Golden Bridge." A video about its release took off on TikTok and Instagram, racking up more than 35,000 views in 24 hours and leading to a sellout on its first weekend.

Expansion of Retail and Online Distribution Channels

Stronger retail infrastructure and digital commerce platforms drive pasta market growth in North America. Retail points such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty food stores generally retain their viability by stocking a wide array of different pasta brands and forms. E-commerce has also fueled sales by making it easier for customers to buy local and international types of pasta. Subscription meal boxes and online grocery services improve product availability, especially in large urban centers and suburban neighborhoods.

Other drivers include online and digital marketing campaigns, influencer promotions, and recipe-based advertising, which enhanced brand visibility and consumer engagement. Feb 2022, American pasta maker Sfoglini is launching new shapes in retail, including the viral cascatelli, now available at over 150 Fresh Market locations. With a variety of shapes like zucca and porcini trumpets expanding into stores for the first time, Sfoglini aims to add excitement to grocery pasta aisles nationwide.

Challenge in the North America Pasta Market



Increasing competition and price sensitivity

Competition in the North American pasta market is fierce, with many domestic and international brands competing. Consumers are usually price-sensitive, which means they can easily be lured by cheaper private-label or discounted products. This puts pressure on branded product margins as well.

Prices have seen fluctuations due to rising raw material costs, especially wheat and durum semolina, which makes profitability challenging for manufacturers. Retailers mostly demand promotional pricing or discounts that might eat into the brand equity. The challenge is that, as the market matures, sustaining differentiation remains tough, especially in niche imported brands of specialty pasta.

Health Issues Associated with Carbohydrate Intake

Pasta remains highly perception-sensitive due to its high carbohydrate profile, despite the growth of product diversification. Growing awareness of low-carb and ketogenic diets has made many consumers reduce traditional pasta consumption. This carb-conscious trend, more prevalent among younger and fitness-oriented demographics, puts a damper on the market.

Although this issue is addressed by other types of pasta, such as whole wheat or legume-based variants, their higher prices and sometimes different textures are actually deterrents for mainstream consumers. Manufacturers have an uphill task in informing customers about healthy and balanced meals by using pasta in conjunction with healthier ingredients. Innovation, marketing, and nutritional transparency will be key to overcoming this perception barrier and ensuring sustained market growth.

Ebro Foods, S.A.

General Mills

Campbell Soup Company

Conagra Foods Inc.

Unilever

Treehouse Foods, Inc.(U.S.)

Nestle (Switzerland)

The Kraft Heinz Company (U.S)

