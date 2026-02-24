Empathy in Medicine Initiative Announces Student Chapter Program to Empower High School and College Students in Healthcare Leadership





NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Empathy in Medicine Initiative (EMI) today announces the launch of its Student Chapter Program , a timely opportunity for high school and college students to engage in structured, empathy-centered activities in healthcare. This initiative comes at a time when students are increasingly seeking meaningful extracurriculars for premed preparation, leadership experiences, and community service opportunities. The program enables students to start EMI chapters in their schools, offering practical resources to implement workshops, events, and community projects focused on empathy in medicine.

Founded by Kevin Lin, a student at Great Neck South High School in Great Neck, New York, EMI is a student-led nonprofit dedicated to fostering empathy and communication in healthcare. The Student Chapter Program is designed to provide students with a structured and ethical framework to lead initiatives, create measurable impact, and develop skills that are crucial for future healthcare professionals.

Practical Resources to Launch Chapters

The Student Chapter Program equips students with comprehensive tools and resources to make establishing and managing a chapter straightforward and effective. Resources include detailed meeting and event guides that provide step-by-step instructions and templates for organizing workshops, events, and discussion sessions that prioritize empathy in healthcare communication. Students also receive communication scripts and training materials designed to help them facilitate exercises that develop active listening, compassionate communication, and patient-centered understanding. In addition, community project toolkits offer clear guidance on planning and implementing community-based service projects that promote awareness and education on empathy in medicine.

These resources aim to reduce the challenges students often face when trying to start healthcare-related clubs, providing a practical roadmap to start a medical/healthcare club while maintaining ethical standards and measurable outcomes.

Demonstrated Demand Among Students

EMI’s platform currently serves 233 registered users and has received 73 chapter applications, with 69 pending or under review, demonstrating strong interest among students seeking structured, impactful ways to engage with healthcare and develop leadership skills. This traction illustrates the growing demand for organized programs that enable young people to contribute meaningfully to the promotion of empathy in medicine.

“Too many students want to do meaningful healthcare-related service and leadership, but they do not have a clear structure to start,” said Kevin Lin, founder of the Empathy in Medicine Initiative and a student at Great Neck South High School in Great Neck, New York. “Our chapter program gives high school and college students a practical toolkit to launch empathy-focused clubs and projects that create measurable impact in their schools and communities.”

Why the Program Matters Now

The launch of the Student Chapter Program comes at a moment when healthcare communication and empathy are increasingly recognized as essential skills for future healthcare providers. While many students are motivated to pursue premed paths and healthcare service, they often lack structured avenues to explore these interests. EMI’s program addresses this gap by providing a scalable, ethical framework that fosters leadership, service, and measurable impact in student communities.

Through the program, students can document their initiatives and outcomes, demonstrating their commitment to patient-centered communication and leadership in healthcare. This approach not only benefits their personal and academic development but also strengthens the broader healthcare community by emphasizing the importance of empathy and communication skills in medical practice.

Empathy-Focused Chapter Activities

EMI chapters are designed to be adaptable to the unique needs of each school and community. Activities include communication skills workshops where students learn techniques for active listening, empathetic dialogue, and effective communication with peers and community members. Chapters may also host empathy-centered events such as seminars, speaker sessions, or interactive exercises that highlight the role of empathy in patient care. Additionally, students can organize community service and education projects in collaboration with local healthcare organizations, schools, or nonprofits to raise awareness about compassionate healthcare practices.

By providing these opportunities, EMI ensures that chapters can operate with meaningful structure while cultivating skills that are essential for aspiring healthcare professionals.

Leadership, Service, and Measurable Impact

The Student Chapter Program not only fosters skill development but also allows students to take on leadership roles, organize meaningful initiatives, and track the impact of their activities. Students gain organizational and leadership experience while managing a student-led chapter, participate in projects that generate tangible outcomes in schools and local communities, document their activities for college applications or premed extracurricular portfolios, and contribute to building a culture of empathy in healthcare that extends beyond the classroom.

These elements combine to provide a unique platform where students can learn, lead, and make a measurable difference, reinforcing the relevance of empathy in medicine as a core value in healthcare education and practice.

A Timely Initiative for Students

With the increasing emphasis on empathy, communication, and leadership in premedical and healthcare education, EMI’s launch of the Student Chapter Program represents a timely announcement for students seeking meaningful engagement. The initiative addresses a growing need among young people for structured, practical ways to contribute to healthcare-related service and leadership while cultivating skills that will be essential throughout their professional journeys.

“This program provides a pathway for students who are passionate about healthcare and service but don’t know where to start,” said Kevin Lin. “By offering a structured toolkit and clear guidance, EMI enables students to launch initiatives that have real impact, not just for their own growth, but for the communities they serve.”

How to Get Involved

Students interested in starting a chapter, accessing resources, or applying to participate can visit https://empathyinmedicine.org/ . EMI offers guidance throughout the application process and ongoing support as chapters develop, grow, and execute their programs.

About the Empathy in Medicine Initiative (EMI)

Founded by Kevin Lin, a student at Great Neck South High School in Great Neck, New York, the Empathy in Medicine Initiative is a student-led nonprofit committed to promoting empathy and communication in healthcare. EMI provides students with practical resources, leadership opportunities, and structured programs that foster measurable impact in healthcare-related initiatives. Through the Student Chapter Program, EMI supports high school and college students in developing critical skills, contributing to their communities, and preparing for careers in medicine and healthcare.

The organization emphasizes that empathy in medicine is not just a professional skill, but a vital component of community health and patient well-being. EMI’s programs provide students with the tools, structure, and mentorship necessary to integrate these values into real-world projects, helping shape the next generation of healthcare leaders.

