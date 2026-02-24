INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Lakeland Industries, Inc. (“Lakeland” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LAKE). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding Lakeland’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) Lakeland was experiencing significant, sustained issues with its Pacific Helmets and Jolly businesses, including, inter alia, shipping-related delays, production issues, and slower than expected rollout of new products; (2) accordingly, Defendants overstated the anticipated and actual positive impact of these businesses on Lakeland's financial results, as well as the overall strength and quality of Pacific Helmets' and Jolly's respective operations; (3) Lakeland's business and financial results were significantly deteriorating because of, inter alia, tariff-related headwinds and timing, certification delays, and material flow issues in its acquired businesses; (4) accordingly, Defendants overstated the strength of their tariff mitigation measures and SSQ M&A strategy; (5) as a result of all the foregoing issues, Defendants' financial guidance was unreliable; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is April 24, 2026.

