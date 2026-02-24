Baker Street Advisors Appoints Christopher Wilkens as Chief Executive Officer and Peter Hand as Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Street Advisors (“Baker Street” or “the firm”), a leading SEC-registered investment advisor with $20 billion in client assets under advisement, is pleased to announce that Christopher (Chris) Wilkens , CFA has been appointed to the newly created role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Peter (Pete) Hand , Chief Investment Officer, has also been named Partner, effective immediately. The wealth firm’s partnership includes 11 executives.

Wilkens has been a Partner at Baker Street since 2007 and most recently served as Chair of the firm’s Executive Committee. In his new role, he will focus on building upon Baker Street’s 20-plus-year tradition of excellence in delivering objective, thoughtful advice to more than 500 financially sophisticated families and endowments.

With 19 years of experience serving clients at Baker Street, Wilkens brings deep industry knowledge and a proven track record of contributing to the firm’s long-term success. His leadership, perspective, and commitment to Baker Street position him well to guide its continued growth in the coming years.

Prior to joining Baker Street in 2007, Wilkens co-founded and co-managed VERITY Wealth Advisors. Before that, he spent 10 years as an institutional derivatives salesperson and served in sales roles at Merrill Lynch, Barclays, and Goldman Sachs.

“I am delighted to step into this new position and lead the next phase of Baker Street’s growth, while staying true to our core approach: following a disciplined, transparent investment process that aims to maximize our clients’ after-tax returns,” said Wilkens. “At the end of the day, it’s not just about what you earn, it’s about what you keep. With over 100 years of collective experience, we know when to apply complexity, and when to keep things simple.”

“I have had the pleasure of working with Chris for nearly two decades, and I know Baker Street is in excellent hands with him at the helm and Pete joining our partnership,” said Wendy Umphrey, Partner at Baker Street. “Both are dependable, effective leaders who will help steer our firm successfully into the future.”

Hand joined Baker Street as CIO in 2024. With a focus on data-driven and innovative analysis and strategies, he oversees all aspects of investment management at the firm, including portfolio construction, risk management, and investment communications. Previously, he held senior leadership positions at industry-leading firms such as Aperio Group and Barclays Global Investors, both now part of BlackRock, Inc.

“Under Chris and Pete’s leadership, Baker Street is poised to enter our next chapter while maintaining our longstanding commitment to client and team success,” said Jim Milligan, Partner and member of the Executive Committee at Baker Street. “They share in the understanding that ongoing investment in technology and innovation will help us continue to deliver clarity and discipline in managing the complex investment needs of our clients.”

About Baker Street Advisors

Baker Street Advisors is a leading SEC-registered registered investment advisor, managing over $20 billion in assets under advisory for successful families, foundations, and institutions. It is the largest single-office wealth manager in the United States. As fiduciaries, the firm provides customized wealth management solutions and comprehensive investment strategies grounded in simplicity, cost-effectiveness, and tax efficiency to help clients achieve their long-term goals.

For more information, visit www.bakerstreetadvisors.com .