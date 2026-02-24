JIADE LIMITED Signs Non-Binding MOU to Explore Korea–U.S. Technology Investments

Chengdu, China, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JIADE LIMITED (Nasdaq: JDZG) (“JIADE” or the “Company”), a provider of one-stop comprehensive education support services for adult education institutions through its subsidiaries in the People’s Republic of China, today announced that it entered into a non-binding strategic cooperation memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) on February 24, 2026 with Chinalink Education Group (“Chinalink”), a South Korea–based education brand specializing in artificial intelligence (AI)-empowered educational and cultural exchange programs, to explore cross-border investment opportunities in high-growth technology sectors.

This initiative is intended to build upon the Company’s previously announced cross-border cooperation framework with Chinalink and reflects JIADE’s continued efforts to expand its international presence and engage with technology-driven growth opportunities.

The MOU outlines the parties’ intention to establish a Korea–U.S.–focused collaboration aimed at identifying and investing in Korean technology enterprises with scalable business models and international expansion potential, including companies that are listed, may pursue listing, or may be preparing for a potential U.S. initial public offering as part of their long-term growth strategies.

Under the proposed framework, the parties intend to:

explore the formation of a strategic capital pool of up to US$5 million to support equity investments in selected Korean technology companies;

focus on AI-integrated industries, including intelligent robotics, such as smart cleaning robotics, elderly care and healthcare robotics, security and surveillance robotics, and commercial AI service robotics;

consider potential investments in AI-powered education platforms, including adaptive learning systems, intelligent tutoring platforms, AI language and cognitive training technologies, and cross-border digital education infrastructure; and

establish a joint investment review mechanism to evaluate potential projects and oversee capital deployment.





The collaboration is intended to support companies with strong fundamentals and global growth potential, including those that may pursue international capital market opportunities. The MOU reflects the parties’ current intentions and does not constitute a legally binding investment commitment. Any investment will be subject to further negotiation and the execution of definitive agreements.

“This strategic cooperation may provide opportunities for us to broaden our cross-border investment reach and engage with innovative technology companies in South Korea,” said Yuan Li, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Co-Chief Executive Officer of JIADE LIMITED. “We believe that combining capital resources with technology-driven growth opportunities can create long-term value.”

About JIADE LIMITED

JIADE LIMITED (Nasdaq: JDZG) provides one-stop comprehensive education support services for adult education institutions in China. Through its subsidiaries, the Company offers software-driven and service-based solutions centered around the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform (“KB Platform”), which streamlines enrollment, student management, learning progress tracking, grade inquiry, and graduation management. JIADE also provides auxiliary services such as pre-enrollment guidance, exam training, application support, tutoring, and exam administration. To date, the Company has supported more than 17 adult education institutions and approximately 80,000 students across China.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding future events. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “may,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “will,” “approximates,” “assesses,” “hopes,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” and similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

JIADE LIMITED

Investor Relations Department

Email: kebiao@sckbkj.com



Investor Relations Firm

WFS Investor Relations Inc.

Email: services@wealthfsllc.com

Phone: +1 (628) 283-9214