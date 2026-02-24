Smart Pills Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Key Players Analysis, Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Future Forecasts to 2033

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Pills Market Key Players Analysis, Company Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Future Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The smart pills market would grow from $5.72 billion in 2025 to $15.05 billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate of 12.85% from 2025 to 2033

This growth has been driven mainly by increasing demand from the aging population needing management for chronic diseases, rapid technology development, increased adoption of MIS, and growing interest of the pharmaceutical industry in drug delivery and personalized medicine.







Smart pills, also referred to as digital pills or ingestible sensors, are innovative medical technologies aimed at facilitating better medicine adherence and health monitoring. These small, swallowable devices contain sensors that can communicate with wearable devices or smartphones, instantly passing on crucial information to both the patient and healthcare professional. The primary objective of smart pills is to increase the accuracy of medication tracking and ensure that patients take their prescribed medications on time.



Smart pills have gained popularity due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases that require effective management solutions across the globe. This technology will largely benefit patients with diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and mental health disorders by improving medication adherence and thus benefiting their overall health outcomes.



Further, the integration of smart pills with telemedicine and digital health has made them even more attractive. As health systems around the world continue to move toward personalized medicine and evidence-based practices, smart pills will be critical to medication compliance and overall quality patient care. This technology empowers not just patients but also providers of healthcare, making it a game-changer in modern medicine.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $15.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Smart Pills Market

1.1 Historical Trends

1.2 Forecast Analysis



2. Market Share Analysis - Smart Pills Market



3. General Electric Company (GE)

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Company History and Mission

3.1.2 Business Model and Operations

3.1.3 Workforce

3.2 Key Persons

3.2.1 Executive Leadership

3.2.2 Operational Management

3.2.3 Division Leaders

3.2.4 Board Composition

3.3 Recent Development & Strategies

3.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3.2 Partnerships

3.3.3 Investments

3.4 Sustainability Analysis

3.4.1 Renewable Energy Adoption

3.4.2 Energy-Efficient Infrastructure

3.4.3 Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials

3.4.4 Water Usage and Conservation Strategies

3.4.5 Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives

3.5 Product Analysis

3.5.1 Product Profile

3.5.2 Quality Standards

3.5.3 Product Pipeline

3.5.4 Product Benchmarking

3.6 Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis

3.6.1 Strengths

3.6.2 Weaknesses

3.6.3 Opportunities

3.6.4 Threats

3.7 Revenue Analysis

Above Information Will Be Provided for All the Following Companies

General Electric Company

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

OSI Systems, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc

Irhythm Technologies Inc

Novartis International AG

Olympus Corporation

CapsoVision, Inc.

AnX Robotics

EtectRx, Inc.

IntroMedic Co. Ltd.

Check-Cap Ltd.

BodyCap (France)

Jinshan Science & Technology (Group) Co. Ltd.

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Proteus Digital Health

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/342w8z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment