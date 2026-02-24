OTC Artificial Tears Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Key Players Analysis, Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Future Forecasts to 2033

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OTC Artificial Tears Market Key Players Analysis, Company Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Future Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The OTC Artificial Tears market is estimated to grow significantly at US$ 7.22 billion by 2033 from US$ 4.93 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 4.88% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033.

Several factors have come together to drive this upward graph in the market. Increasing access to public access locations such as shopping malls, airports, and recreation centers will improve access to artificial tear products for consumers; the expansion in ambulance services has increased awareness regarding health issues related to the eyes and, therefore, the benefits of eye care products, including artificial tears, when emergencies crop up.







Artificial tears are among those popular ophthalmic solutions that aim to comfort a very common symptom among millions of sufferers worldwide: dry eyes. These eye drops imitate the properties of natural tears, hydrating and lubricating for comfort in cases of irritation, caused either by environmental factors, prolonged periods of screen time, or due to several medical conditions.



Artificial tears have enjoyed this high level of popularity due to the increasing prevalence of dry eye syndrome. More people have become susceptible due to aging, air pollution, and continuous exposure to digital screens; hence, the demand for effective relief options has surged. There are numerous artificial tear formulations, including preservative-free ones for sensitive patients or those who require more frequent applications.



Additionally, awareness about eye health has increased on a global scale; both consumers and healthcare professionals turn to effective treatments for dryness and irritation. With more brands manufacturing innovative solutions, artificial tears are widely available over the counter, thus being easily accessible to a broad audience. Due to such flexibility and wide access, artificial tears have become one of the most essential components of eye care routines internationally.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $7.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global





1. OTC Artificial Tears Market

1.1 Historical Trends

1.2 Forecast Analysis



2. Market Share Analysis - OTC Artificial Tears Market



3. AbbVie Inc.

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Company History and Mission

3.1.2 Business Model and Operations

3.1.3 Workforce

3.2 Key Persons

3.2.1 Executive Leadership

3.2.2 Operational Management

3.2.3 Division Leaders

3.2.4 Board Composition

3.3 Recent Development & Strategies

3.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3.2 Partnerships

3.3.3 Investments

3.4 Sustainability Analysis

3.4.1 Renewable Energy Adoption

3.4.2 Energy-Efficient Infrastructure

3.4.3 Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials

3.4.4 Water Usage and Conservation Strategies

3.4.5 Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives

3.5 Product Analysis

3.5.1 Product Profile

3.5.2 Quality Standards

3.5.3 Product Pipeline

3.5.4 Product Benchmarking

3.6 Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis

3.6.1 Strengths

3.6.2 Weaknesses

3.6.3 Opportunities

3.6.4 Threats

3.7 Revenue Analysis

AbbVie Inc

Akorn Inc.

Alcon

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Nicox S.A.

Novartis AG

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Cipla Limited

Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

CooperVision Inc.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

URSAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH

OCuSOFT Inc.

OASIS Medical Inc.

Laboratoires Thea S.A.S.

GBN Pharmaceuticals

