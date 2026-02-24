NOTICE TO THE HOLDERS of CH1108679908, Series 6800, Open ended Valour Mantra (OM) SEK (the “Certificates”) issued by Valour Inc., LEI: 984500RAH11EE88V4014 (the “Issuer”)

ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Binance has announced that the Digital Asset under the Certificates will be subject to a MANTRA (OM) token swap, redenomination and rebranding to MANTRA (MANTRA):

OM tokens will assume the ticker of MANTRA tokens on Binance;

All OM tokens will be swapped to MANTRA at a ratio of 1 OM = 4 MANTRA though a non-dilutive split;

Implementation is currently expected to take effect on 2 March 2026; and

Separately, a trading halt at Spotlight regarding the Certificates is expected to be imposed on 2 March and 3 March 2026 to ensure orderly fair and market conditions.

Further information regarding the token swap, redenomination and rebranding is available at: https://www.binance.com/en/support/announcement/detail/4d13052b4be943f5b155cb9150ca902c?utm_source=new_share&ref=CPA_00Q01Y04QJ

The Issuer hereby gives Holders notice that said events constitute a Transformation Event as defined in the Conditions applicable to the Certificates. The Digital Asset under the Certificates will, simultaneously with the final implementation of the events constituting the Transformation Event, change from Mantra (OM) to the successor MANTRA (MANTRA) and the latter will constitute the Digital Asset under the Certificates going forward. Subject to regulatory approvals, if any, the Issuer will rebrand the Certificates to reflect the Transformation Event.

For the avoidance of doubt, the non-dilutive split of the underlying Digital Asset will not result in a split of the Certificates. Each Holder will continue to hold the same number of Certificates after the implementation of the Transformation Event and no action is required by Holders to continue to do so. The size of each Holder’s entitlement under a Certificate (or Reference Price as defined in the Conditions applicable to the Certificates) will not be modified by the Transformation Event.

The Issuer reserves the right to decide whether or not to impose a split regarding the Certificates in the future should the Issuer determine this to be an appropriate course of action in light of the prevailing market conditions at such future point in time.

For further information regarding this notice, please contact Investor Relations, ir@valour.com.

Zug, 24 February 2026

On behalf of

VALOUR INC.

Valour Inc. and Valour Digital Securities Limited (together, “Valour”) issues exchange traded products (“ETPs”) that enable retail and institutional investors to access digital assets in a simple and secure way via their traditional bank account. Valour is part of the asset management business line of DeFi Technologies. For more information about Valour, to subscribe, or to receive updates, visit valour.com .

