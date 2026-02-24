Global Cosmetics Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Key Players Analysis, Company Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Future Forecasts to 2033

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cosmetics Market Key Players Analysis, Company Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Future Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cosmetics Market is projected to grow significantly by the end of 2033, reaching US$ 526.74 billion from US$ 346.1 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of approximately 5.39% from 2025 to 2033

This is mainly due to several factors, such as growing demand for vegan cosmetics, new varieties of products launched in the market, increasing awareness about personal grooming, and the increased availability of cosmetics through e-commerce websites.







Cosmetics are a broad category of products that cater to various face and body beautification needs, including makeup, skincare, hair care, and fragrances. They range from merely improving skin texture and tone to adding color and definition to the face. Cosmetics have gained great popularity internationally with the shift in cultural influences and changing beauty ideals.



Cosmetics serve a dual purpose in many cultures: they are a means of personal expression and a confidence booster. High-profile endorsements, social media trends, and beauty influencers play significant roles in shaping consumer preference. E-commerce has ultimately helped brands reach out to an audience across the world and thus allowed diverse products to target different skin types, tones, and preferences.



Moreover, increased awareness of health and self-care has evinced interest in organic and cruelty-free cosmetics as well. All in all, the cosmetic market continues to boom with innovations and an unending search for beauty, keeping the attention of a wide range of customers at different ages and demographics. This is a trend that does not seem to actually decelerate and is a clue to the staying power of cosmetics in today's cultures worldwide.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $346.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $526.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Cosmetics Market

1.1 Historical Trends

1.2 Forecast Analysis



2. Market Share Analysis - Cosmetics Market



3. Coty Inc.

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Company History and Mission

3.1.2 Business Model and Operations

3.1.3 Workforce

3.2 Key Persons

3.2.1 Executive Leadership

3.2.2 Operational Management

3.2.3 Division Leaders

3.2.4 Board Composition

3.3 Recent Development & Strategies

3.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3.2 Partnerships

3.3.3 Investments

3.4 Sustainability Analysis

3.4.1 Renewable Energy Adoption

3.4.2 Energy-Efficient Infrastructure

3.4.3 Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials

3.4.4 Water Usage and Conservation Strategies

3.4.5 Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives

3.5 Product Analysis

3.5.1 Product Profile

3.5.2 Quality Standards

3.5.3 Product Pipeline

3.5.4 Product Benchmarking

3.6 Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis

3.6.1 Strengths

3.6.2 Weaknesses

3.6.3 Opportunities

3.6.4 Threats

3.7 Revenue Analysis



Above Information Will Be Provided for All the Following Companies

Coty Inc.

Procter & Gamble

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Revlon, Inc.

Beiersdorf Group

Kao Corporation

LVMH

Mary Kay Inc.

L'Oreal S.A.

Unilever PLC

Shiseido Company, Limited

Natura & Co

Henkel AG

PUIG

Avon Products, Inc.

Amway Corp.

Chanel S.A.

Oriflame Cosmetics AG

