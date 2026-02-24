Frozen Vegetables Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Company Analysis, Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Future Forecasts to 2033

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Frozen Vegetables Market Companies Analysis, Company Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Future Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the analyst, the frozen vegetables market reached US$ 37.75 billion in 2026 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.04% from 2025 to 2033. By 2033, the market is expected to attain a value of US$ 55.94 billion

This growth is mainly driven by rising consumer demand for more convenient, nutritious, and durable foodstuffs to satisfy modern urban lifestyles. A growing consumer preference for easily prepared meals and the continuous availability of high-quality frozen produce also boost market growth.







Frozen vegetables are vegetables that have been cleaned, cut, and quickly frozen shortly after harvesting to preserve freshness, nutrients, and flavor. The process, called flash freezing, serves to maintain the vegetables' nutritional value while extending their shelf life without the use of preservatives. Frozen vegetables come whole, chopped, mixed, or seasoned to present to the consumer a convenient, ready-to-use food product. They can be stored for long periods and used in everything from soups and stir-fries to salads and ready meals.



In fact, frozen vegetables have become very popular around the world because of their convenience, accessibility at cheap prices, and availability every season. With increased urbanization and busy lifestyles, consumers are always looking for healthy but easy meals, which makes frozen vegetables a practical choice. Increased demand is also initiated by a global trend toward healthier food consumption and minimizing food waste, as frozen vegetables retain nutritional value and are easily portion-controlled.

The development of cold storage facilities, better packaging methods, and improvement in retail channels has further made frozen vegetables accessible in developed and developing markets. Frozen vegetables will, therefore, remain one of the essential products in households due to increasing interest in nutrition, sustainability, and convenience.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $37.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $55.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global





