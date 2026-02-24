New Toll Brothers Community Now Open in Magnolia, Texas

MAGNOLIA, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced Toll Brothers at Wildtree, a new Houston-area community of one- and two-story homes, is now open in Magnolia, Texas. Located in Montgomery County, this exceptional community features modern home designs on expansive 60-foot-wide home sites. The Toll Brothers Sales Center is now open at 4919 Pinestraw Valley Way in Magnolia.





Homes at Toll Brothers at Wildtree range from approximately 3,078 to over 3,600 square feet and offer 4 to 5 bedrooms and 3 to 4.5 baths. With unique architectural details including cathedral ceilings and spiral staircases, these homes provide a perfect blend of style and functionality. Pricing starts from the $500,000s.

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





Toll Brothers at Wildtree is part of the Wildtree master-planned community, which will feature future amenities including a clubhouse, resort-style pool, playgrounds, scenic walking and biking trails, and ample greenspace. The community is served by top-rated schools in the Magnolia Independent School District, including Magnolia Parkway Elementary, Magnolia Junior High, and Magnolia West High School. Residents will also enjoy convenient access to State Highway 249 and the Grand Parkway, making it an ideal location for both work and recreation.

"We are excited to introduce Toll Brothers at Wildtree, a community that exemplifies the Toll Brothers commitment to luxury and quality," said Brian Murray, Division President of Toll Brothers in Houston. "With its exceptional home designs, prime location, and access to incredible onsite amenities, this community offers an unparalleled lifestyle for home shoppers in Magnolia."





For more information on Toll Brothers at Wildtree and other Toll Brothers communities in Texas, call 833-289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/TX.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4ae5a7f-2385-44a3-b868-13719d496a88

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3cdbc379-b500-4e8a-88e6-a1705c2f3a3d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c9a246f-eac7-4926-9234-ae04c01bfbb7

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)