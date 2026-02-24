Avocado Oil Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Company Analysis, Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Future Forecasts to 2033

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Avocado Oil Market Companies Analysis, Company Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Future Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Avocado Oil industry is expected to expand lucratively to an estimated value of US$ 1.06 billion by 2033, from US$ 639.3 Million in 2025. This expansion reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.71% between 2025 and 2033.







The Avocado Oil Market is experiencing steady growth, driven by rising consumer awareness of health and wellness. Known for its high content of monounsaturated fats, antioxidants, and vitamins, avocado oil has gained popularity as a premium cooking and skincare ingredient. The shift toward clean-label and natural products has further fueled its adoption across food, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries.

Cold-pressed and organic avocado oils are particularly in demand due to their nutritional value and purity. In addition, increasing disposable incomes, urbanization, and the expansion of online retail channels have made avocado oil more accessible to consumers globally. However, challenges such as high production costs and limited raw material availability may hinder large-scale commercialization.

Despite these factors, the growing trend of healthy eating, along with the use of plant-based oils, is expected to sustain the avocado oil market's positive outlook in the coming years.



Recent Developments of Avocado Oil Market

To meet the growing demand from consumers for natural and nutrient-rich oils, Olivado launched a new line of organic cold-pressed avocado oils in November 2024. This action is in line with the expanding trend of sustainable and clean-label food items.

October 2024: A new 100% Pure Avocado Oil Squeeze Bottle that offers accuracy and simplicity of cooking has been introduced by Chosen Foods, a well-known avocado oil brand in the US. With a smoke point of 500F, the product is perfect for a variety of cooking techniques. Major supermarkets carry a 27-ounce bottle of this organically refined, gluten-free, and non-GMO product. The cost of the new squeeze bottle ranges from $15.99 to $19.99.

La Tourangelle introduced a new 800ml squeezable bottle of their 100% pure avocado oil in October 2024. The product is made to be convenient, with chef-inspired packaging that makes cooking easier.

One of the top American brands of avocado oil, Chosen Foods, debuted its new 100% avocado sensual massage oil in January 2024 around Valentine's Day. For a brief time, the company's website would offer this new product.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $639.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1060 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Avocado Oil Market

1.1 Historical Trends

1.2 Forecast Analysis



2. Market Share Analysis - Avocado Oil Market



3. Olivado Group

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Company History and Mission

3.1.2 Business Model and Operations

3.1.3 Workforce

3.2 Key Persons

3.2.1 Executive Leadership

3.2.2 Operational Management

3.2.3 Division Leaders

3.2.4 Board Composition

3.3 Recent Development & Strategies

3.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3.2 Partnerships

3.3.3 Investments

3.4 Sustainability Analysis

3.4.1 Renewable Energy Adoption

3.4.2 Energy-Efficient Infrastructure

3.4.3 Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials

3.4.4 Water Usage and Conservation Strategies

3.4.5 Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives

3.5 Product Analysis

3.5.1 Product Profile

3.5.2 Quality Standards

3.5.3 Product Pipeline

3.5.4 Product Benchmarking

3.6 Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis

3.6.1 Strengths

3.6.2 Weaknesses

3.6.3 Opportunities

3.6.4 Threats

3.7 Revenue Analysis

Above Information Will Be Provided for All the Following Companies

The Village Press

Chosen Foods LLC

La Tourangelle

Spectrum Organics

Crofts Limited

Kevala

Bella Vado Avocado Oil

Bio Planete (Germany)

Avohass

Sesajal S.A. de C.V.

Nutiva Inc.

Grove Avocado Oil

Cibaria International

AvoPacific Oils

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7w41xk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment