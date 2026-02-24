Personalized Medicine Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Company Analysis, Company Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Future Forecasts to 2033

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personalized Medicine Market Companies Analysis, Company Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Future Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global personalized medicine market was valued at around US$ 585.53 billion in 2026 and is anticipated to reach nearly US$ 1.00 trillion by 2033.

The personalized medicine market will see a CAGR of 7.05% from 2025 to 2033. This growth can be associated with advances in genomics and biotechnology, along with increasing demand for treatments tailored to improve therapeutic efficacy and reduce side effects.







Personalized medicine, which is also referred to as precision medicine, is an approach toward diagnosis and treatment that takes into consideration an individual's unique genetic background, lifestyle, and environmental factors. Unlike the more conventional approaches, wherein treatment often involves one-size-fits-all remedies, the application of personalized medicine optimizes therapy by taking into consideration the characteristics of a particular patient and thus, in general, yields better outcomes with fewer side effects.



The popularity of personalized medicine has grown significantly across the world, particularly in view of developments in genomics and biotechnology. Due to the reduced cost of genetic sequencing and the budding sector of data analytics, health practitioners can now make more precise decisions for the particular condition affecting an individual. This shift has gained traction in areas such as oncology, where targeted therapies can vastly improve survival rates by focusing on specific mutations within tumors.



Besides this, increasing health and well-being awareness among people, along with active participation of patients, has created demand for therapies that can connect to them on a personal note. With continuous research and availability of more therapies, the role of personalized medicine will continue to increase globally in the years to come.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $585.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1000 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Personalized Medicine Market

1.1 Historical Trends

1.2 Forecast Analysis



2. Market Share Analysis - Personalized Medicine Market



3. Abbott Laboratories

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Company History and Mission

3.1.2 Business Model and Operations

3.1.3 Workforce

3.2 Key Persons

3.2.1 Executive Leadership

3.2.2 Operational Management

3.2.3 Division Leaders

3.2.4 Board Composition

3.3 Recent Development & Strategies

3.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3.2 Partnerships

3.3.3 Investments

3.4 Sustainability Analysis

3.4.1 Renewable Energy Adoption

3.4.2 Energy-Efficient Infrastructure

3.4.3 Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials

3.4.4 Water Usage and Conservation Strategies

3.4.5 Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives

3.5 Product Analysis

3.5.1 Product Profile

3.5.2 Quality Standards

3.5.3 Product Pipeline

3.5.4 Product Benchmarking

3.6 Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis

3.6.1 Strengths

3.6.2 Weaknesses

3.6.3 Opportunities

3.6.4 Threats

3.7 Revenue Analysis

Above Information Will Be Provided for All the Following Companies

Abbott Laboratories

GE Healthcare, Inc.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

QIAGEN

Eli Lilly and Company

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

AbbVie Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

Exact Sciences Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Novartis AG

AstraZeneca plc

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Biogen Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Amgen Inc.

