Global 100 Names TJS Cognition Ltd Founder Tony Jeton Selimi “Business Coach of the Year 2026” for Transforming the Lives, Leadership, and Legacies of the World’s High Achievers

In a major announcement reverberating across the worlds of business, leadership, and human performance, the Global 100 Awards has named Tony Jeton Selimi, founder of TJS Cognition Ltd, as Business Coach of the Year 2026.

This prestigious honour recognises Selimi's unmatched influence on human behaviour, leadership development, business acceleration, and transformative change for elite performers worldwide in the age of AI and Augmented General Intelligence.

Selimi is the advisor and trusted coach high achievers call when outward success no longer compensates for inner conflict — when they want to break through invisible ceilings, dissolve emotional and mental blocks, elevate their leadership, and build legacies that outlast them.

The Expert Leaders Turn to When “Success” Isn’t Enough

For more than a decade, Tony Jeton Selimi has guided:

He specialises in solving the problems most leaders hide — the ones that quietly sabotage performance, relationships, wellbeing, business growth, and long‑term fulfilment.

A Proven Methodology Backed by Science, Strategy, and Soul

With more than just over 29,000 hours of strategic advisory, coaching, and consulting and mentoring, Selimi has engineered proprietary frameworks that integrate:

neuroscience

behavioural psychology

emotional intelligence

business strategy

universal principles

spirituality

AI

systems thinking

These methodologies help clients:

conquer mental challenges and strengthen physical health

overcome addictions, anxiety, confidence issues, stress, and procrastination

build emotional resilience and inner peace

elevate thinking, decision‑making, and leadership presence

scale businesses with clarity and precision

create value‑aligned partnerships and sustainable wealth

design purpose‑driven careers, lives, and legacies

master communication, influence, and presentation skills

Collectively, Selimi’s clients have generated over £1 billion in new wealth and achieved measurable breakthroughs across every life domain.

From Homelessness to Global Authority

Selimi’s journey — from arriving in London homeless to becoming a globally recognised human behaviour expert, bestselling author, and UN and TEDx keynote speaker — fuels his ability to guide others through adversity into mastery.

His signature systems, including the TJS Evolutionary Method: ALARM®, The Unfakeable Code® Method, The Octagon of Excellence®, and the 12 Step Growth Accelerator Method®, are used worldwide by leaders, professionals, and high‑net‑worth individuals seeking accelerated growth and deep inner transformation.

Elite Programmes for High‑Performance Individuals and Organisations

Climb Greater Heights – Signature 1:1 Vital Planning Transformational Retreat

A five‑day private immersion in exclusive global destinations for individuals ready to redesign their entire life and business with precision.

Clients leave with renewed clarity, mental and emotional alignment, and a strategic blueprint that accelerates results in their personal and professional lives for years to come.

Into Your Divinity – One‑Year Ultra‑Exclusive Transformation

Limited to five ultra-high-net-worth individuals per year, this invitation‑only experience is designed for those ready to undergo a complete evolution of identity, lifestyle, and leadership.

Includes deep inner work, strategic life redesign, global coaching access, and a professionally produced documentary that elevates the client's impact, authority, and global contribution.

Corporate Training & Executive Leadership Programmes

Science‑backed development experiences for organisations committed to building emotionally intelligent, high‑performing leaders and teams.

These programmes integrate neuroscience, emotional mastery, communication excellence, and strategic leadership to create cultures that thrive in an AI‑driven world.

Global Keynote Speaking

Insight‑rich, transformational talks delivered on prestigious international stages.

Selimi’s keynotes blend science, storytelling, and strategy — leaving audiences inspired, empowered, and equipped to elevate their performance and purpose.

Pay‑As‑You‑Go Breakthrough Coaching Consultations

High‑impact, no‑commitment sessions for individuals who need clarity fast.

Ideal for urgent decisions, crisis navigation, emotional breakthroughs, or rapid strategic alignment.

12‑Week Relationship Transformation Program

Designed for high achievers who excel in business but struggle in love.

This programme helps clients heal past wounds, break destructive patterns, rebuild intimacy, navigate divorce, or attract the partner they truly desire.

Yearly Transformation Programs

Fully tailored, high‑touch programmes designed around each client’s unique goals, challenges, and desired speed of transformation.

Ideal for individuals committed to long‑term evolution, mastery, and measurable results.

Business Transformation – 12‑Week or Yearly Growth Program

For entrepreneurs and companies ready for exponential growth.

This programme helps leaders refine strategy, optimise performance, elevate culture, and unlock new revenue pathways with clarity and confidence.

Quotes

“This award honours the courage of every client who chooses to evolve. My mission is to help people climb greater heights in every dimension of life.”

— Tony Jeton Selimi, Founder & CEO, TJS Cognition Ltd

“Tony J. Selimi sets the global benchmark for transformational coaching. Known by some of his celebrity clients as ‘The DIOR of personal growth,’ his work blends scientific rigour with profound precision, emotional intelligence, and empathy.”

— Global 100 Awards Committee

About TJS Cognition Ltd

TJS Cognition Ltd is a London‑based global coaching, mentoring, and education company dedicated to helping individuals and organisations achieve profound personal and professional transformation. Its founder, Tony J. Selimi, through bespoke coaching, corporate training, international retreats, bestselling books, Udemy courses, media appearances, and thought leadership, empowers clients to elevate performance, master their emotions, scale their businesses, and build legacies in an AI‑driven world rooted in purpose and consciousness.

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=dX-JZp9PrE8