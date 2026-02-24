El Pollo Loco Announces Protein Packed Menu, Reminding Everyone that Protein has Always Been their Specialty

With 24 protein heavy hitters, all under $15,

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, today announced its Protein Packed Menu, a curated lineup of more than 20 protein-heavy existing menu items crafted to meet growing consumer demand for balanced, flavorful, and functional meals.

Now available online, the Protein Packed Menu reimagines what “high protein” means in quick‑service dining. Centered on the brand’s signature fire‑grilled chicken, the lineup spans burritos, salads, bowls, and more – with multiple items delivering over 50 grams of protein, and all for under $15.

“Consumers are seeking higher‑protein meals to fit their daily routines and lifestyles, and we’re making it more convenient for consumers to find those items on our menu,” said Jill Adams, Chief Marketing Officer at El Pollo Loco. “This protein menu brings together everything people love about El Pollo Loco and shows how uniquely positioned we are, and always have been, to offer variety and the nutritional value of protein at an accessible price, without ever compromising on flavor.”

From longtime favorites like the Original Pollo Bowl® (first introduced in 1996) to the Double Chicken Tostada and Guacamole Chicken Burrito, the Protein Packed Menu truly offers something for everyone, with items ranging from 23 to 74 grams of protein each. Other standout items include:

Double Chicken Bowl (74g protein, 930 calories) – Packed with a double serving of citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chopped chicken, seasoned rice, savory pinto beans, crisp shredded cabbage, hand-sliced avocados, shredded Jack cheese, cool sour cream, and freshly-prepared salsa fresca.

Guacamole Chicken Burrito (59g protein, 960 calories) – Combines citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken, creamy chipotle sauce, handmade guacamole, shredded Jack cheese, savory pinto beans, seasoned rice, and crisp shredded cabbage, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.

2pc Breast & Wing Chicken Meal (60g protein, 740 calories) – Two pieces of citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken, grilled low and slow over an open flame, paired with two classic sides (rice and beans) and warm flour tortillas.

Mexican Caesar Salad (52g protein, 350 calories) – Blends citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken with super greens, avocado, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, chili lime seasoning, and salsa fresca – served with a creamy Mexican Caesar dressing.

Original Pollo Bowl (41g protein, 580 calories) – Features citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chopped chicken, paired with savory pinto beans, seasoned rice, and topped with diced onions, chopped cilantro, and freshly-prepared salsa fresca.

Side of Chopped Chicken Breast (23g protein, 120 calories) – Boneless, skinless chicken breast marinated in our signature blend of citrus, garlic, and spices, for bold, bright flavor then fire-grilled.





For more information and to view the full Protein Packed Menu, please visit https://www.elpolloloco.com/proteinmenu.

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant known for its craveable, flavorful, and better-for-you offerings. Named by USA Today 10 Best Reader's Choice Awards as a "Best Restaurant for Quick, Healthy Food" two years in a row, our menu features innovative meals with Mexican-inspired flavors made daily in our restaurants using quality ingredients. At El Pollo Loco, inclusivity is at the heart of our culture. Our community of over 4,000 employees reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone has a seat at our table. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully expanded its presence, operating more than 500 company-owned and franchised restaurants across nine U.S. states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Washington. The company has also extended its footprint internationally, with licensed restaurant locations in the Philippines.

