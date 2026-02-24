PPB Capital Partners Engages Veteran Asset Management Executive to Optimize Organizational Structure Amid Accelerated Growth

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA , Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PPB Capital Partners, a leading alternative investments platform that connects wealth advisors to private markets solutions, today announced a partnership with David Silvera to further strengthen the firm’s long-term market position. Since 1990, Silvera has built a reputation as a highly respected and experienced asset management professional and has served as a PPB board member since 2022.

Silvera is a highly accomplished senior executive credited with building, scaling, and institutionalizing asset management businesses. His career spans private equity, real estate credit, alternative asset management, corporate development, M&A advisory, and capital formation.

In his expanded role at PPB, Silvera will work closely with the executive team to further optimize the firm’s organizational structure, decision-making frameworks, and long-term growth strategy. His scope includes enhancing decision-making and communication, accelerating growth, and supporting hiring and retention strategies.

“Over the past several years, Dave has been a pivotal member of our advisory board, offering deep insight and strategic advice that has allowed us to generate significant momentum,” said PPB Capital Partners Founder and CEO Brendan Lake. “In his expanded consultant role, Dave will do a deep dive into the frameworks of the business and work closely with senior team members to implement new structures and processes. I look forward to collaborating as we seek to capitalize on new and expanded growth opportunities.”

Throughout his 30-year career, Silvera has held leadership positions at top asset management firms, including serving as President, Managing Partner at Lubert Adler Partners; Head of Alternative Real Estate Asset Management at ORIX Corporation USA; and Chief Operating Officer – Head of Corporate Development at Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC.

Notably, while President at Lubert Adler Management, a $3 billion real estate investment manager, he helped guide organizational transition and expand distribution into family office, ultra-high-net-worth, and select RIA channels. Earlier in his career, while at ORIX USA, he led efforts to expand and enhance their real estate and asset management platforms. As Chief Operating Officer and Head of Corporate Development at Angel Oak Companies, he helped scale the business from approximately $3 billion in AUM to more than $20 billion across public and private strategies.

Silvera also co-founded Rosemont Investment Partners, a specialist private equity firm focused on minority investments in asset and wealth management companies. There, he completed 26 investments and served on numerous portfolio company boards, advising management teams on strategy, distribution, incentive alignment, ownership transitions and operational buildouts. He began his career in investment banking with Smith Barney and Legg Mason.

“PPB Capital Partners has built an excellent reputation and achieved significant milestones in the alternative investments landscape,” Silvera said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to work closely with Brendan and the entire PPB leadership team to maximize the firm’s competitive advantage. As the most tenured and most transparent alternative-investment platform, PPB is a standout in the marketplace, and my goal is to build on the firm’s nearly two-decade foundation of success and client-focused innovation.”

About PPB Capital Partners is a full-service alternative investment provider that helps wealth advisors harness strategic opportunities in private markets. Tap into curated access to differentiated strategies, customized fund structures, and registered private markets solutions—all backed by operational excellence and advanced technology. Built to adapt to evolving advisor demand, PPB simplifies alternative investing, reduces operational complexity, and empowers advisors to scale their businesses, reach more clients, and stand out in a competitive market. ppbcapitalpartners.com



